Eighteen of America's states, and more than 100 House Republicans, have expressed their support for Texas' lawsuit against voter fraud committed in four battleground states, reports say.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit before the Supreme Court on Tuesday challenging the unlawful results of the elections in the four battleground states of Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Georgia. He argued that since these states violated state and federal laws with regards to the elections, their election results should be considered unconstitutional, and they should be allowed to appoint electors for Joe Biden.

In a press release, Texas AG Paxton said, as per One America News Network, that "the four states exploited the COVID-19 pandemic to justify ignoring federal and state election laws and unlawfully enacting last-minute changes, thus skewing the results of the 2020 general election."

Basically, Texas argued that no crisis of any kind should override the US Constitution. The state's stand on the issue of voter fraud and overall election integrity has elicited massive responses in support of its motion - particularly from 18 other states.

In an Amicus brief Missouri filed on Wednesday, 17 states signed their support for Texas' lawsuit. These are Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, and West Virginia.

Arizona, where state legislators believe they need to take action after seeing and hearing tons of voter fraud evidence being presented in their presence, also expressed its support of Texas' Supreme Court lawsuit in a separate filing, CBN News reported.

Several Attorneys General explained the reasons why their states supported Texas' motion before the Supreme Court.

Louisiana AG Jeff Landry, for example, "Louisiana citizens are damaged if elections in other states were conducted outside the confines of the Constitution while we obeyed the rules." Arkansas AG Leslie Rutledge, on the other hand, said Arkansans and Americans in general have "real concerns" regarding the integrity of the US elections.

Missouri AG Eric Schmitt, in a tweet, said "Election integrity is central to our republic. And I will defend it at every turn."

A total of 105 House Republicans also expressed their support for Texas' motion via a brief on Wednesday. These Republicans joined Louisiana Rep. Mike Johnson in affirming "our serious concerns with the integrity of our election system," CBS reported.

Previous reports also indicated that according to a recent poll, more than two-thirds of all Americans support US President Trump's push for recounts, indicating a high level of doubt in the election results.

Atty. Jay Sekulow, of the radio show "Jay Sekulow Live," indicated that Texas' lawsuit is "the most significant" of all cases filed because its outcome will potentially determine who will be announced as the next President of the United States.

"It means that if the court rules in favor of Texas, those four states, the states named in the complaint would in fact have their state legislators determine the outcome, they would pick the electors," Sekulow said.

OANN's Chanel Rion reported that this case is indeed particularly important for its potential outcome, especially in Pennsylvania where the house and senate majority are Republicans. Should Texas win, PA will appoint Republican electors, which is expected to result in a win for US President Donald Trump, and a lose for Joe Biden.