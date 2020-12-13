US President Donald Trump recently delivered his Christmas message to all Americans - a very timely message during this currently chaotic time characterized by massive voter fraud, and intensified attacks on Christians.

President Trump delivered his message from the White House accompanied by the First Lady Melania. His message was short, but it contained the true meaning of Christmas, which is something that Christians from all over the world will agree to.

First, the President started out with a greeting:

"To every family across our nation, the First Lady and I want to wish you all a very, very Merry Christmas," he said.

Then, he reminded people, Christians in particular, that Christmas is a time to be very grateful to God for the gift of His Son:

"For Christians, this is a joyous time to remember God's greatest Gift to the world - more than 2,000 years ago the angel Gabriel appeared to Mary, he said 'do not be afraid, you have found favor with God.' The angel told her that she would give birth to a baby boy, Jesus, Who would be called the Son of the Most High. Nine months later Christ was born in the town of Bethlehem. The Son of God came into the world in a humble stable," he said.

After that, the President spoke of the impact of that very humbling event while acknowledging the reason for Christ's arrival:

"As Christians everywhere know, the birth of our Lord and Savior changed history forever," he said. "At Christmas we give thanks to God, and that God sent His only Son to die for us and to offer everlasting peace to all humanity."

The President also spoke of the long-term ripple effects that the first Christmas have until today. He indicated that "More than two millennia after the birth of Jesus Christ, His teachings continue to inspire and uplift billions and billions of people all over the globe. His divine words still fills our hearts with hope and faith."

Furthermore, the POTUS also reminded listeners about Christ's very important instruction to His followers:

"Christians everywhere still strive to live by Jesus' timeless commandment to His disciples: 'love one another'."

The President also spoke of the very reason why people everywhere should celebrate Christmas.

"Above all, during this sacred season our souls are full of thanks and praise for Almighty God for sending us Christ, His Son, to redeem the world."

Lastly, the 45th President of the United States made a short prayer for America and his every constituent, regardless of their political leaning, faith, and economic status. He said,

"Tonight we ask that God will continue to bless this nation and we pray that He will grant every American family a Christmas season full of joy, hope, and peace."

In closing, the US President greeted everyone with a "Merry Christmas" and wished "a very, very great and happy new year" for all.

Merry Christmas

This message comes at a very opportune time as some people are trying to attack Christmas and its importance in the lives of people, Christian or not.

The President, during the rally held in Georgia on Dec. 5th, said people will "be saying Christmas again."

There are some who don't like Christmas, however. Some of them dislike it to the point that their kids get "devastated" when people greet them a "Merry Christmas," even if it's just to spread the cheer.

It's also worth noting that the President of the United States just recently delivered his Christmas message, but the mainstream media refused to cover it. Conservative pro-life news website Lifesite, which said it is currently being censored for certain news reports, was able to record the video and upload it to the internet.

It appears that the battle for religious liberty continues. Thankfully, the President of the United States is fighting in its favor.