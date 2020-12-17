China allegedly acted to influence the US 2020 elections based on raw intel, according to a report.

The Post Millenial said that emerging information indicate that "Chinese networks amplified messaging that smeared President Donald Trump as a white supremacist" based on the tweets of Veteran Navy intel officer Jack Posobiec.

"BREAKING: There is ample and continuing raw intelligence about China's intentions & actions to influence the 2020 election. Ratcliffe is considering not signing off on report if it does not include this discussion. Some senior analysts downplaying, others want to include," Posobiec said.

Posobiec, who will be coming out with an investigative report on election irregularities at One America News Network on December 19 with Caitlin Sinclair, added in his tweet that "raw intel includes indications Chinese networks amplified messaging that painted Trump as a white supremacist".

Last November 27, One America News Network reported that the lawsuit filed in Georgia for election fraud by former federal prosecutor Sidney Katherine Powell indicated that Iran and China "appear to have tampered with U.S. elections in order to help Joe Biden" through the "Dominion Voting Systems in several key states."

The said lawsuit revealed that "Iran and China were monitoring and manipulating U.S. elections to get their desired outcome this year" based on "data provided by the 305th US Military Intelligence Battalion".

"As explained and demonstrated in the accompanying redacted declaration of a former electronic intelligence analyst under 305th Military Intelligence with experience gathering SAM missile system electronic intelligence, the Dominion software was accessed by agents acting on behalf of China and Iran in order to monitor and manipulate elections, including the most recent US general election in 2020," the US Military Intelligence report said.

Recent forensic findings on the Dominion Voting Systems did show that it was programmed to change 68.05% votes in Georgia and 70% votes in Nevada to affect grave changes in the results of the election such that Attorney Matthew DePerno who filed the case for the machines to be investigated on said that forensic findings reveal ballots sent for bulk adjudication are "sent somewhere where people in another location can change the votes."

In a December 14 tweet, Powell said, "Important #Truth U.S. media is pure propaganda. Social media is run by #Communists who demand control of speech & thought. Our #election was criminally #rigged. #WeThePeople won & voted for freedom in #LANDSLIDE. Evidence uploaded in #SupremeCourt filings at..."

The tweet is cut off as it points to a link going to her website where SCOTUS filings in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, and Wisconsin have been compiled and made accessible to the public to see and share.