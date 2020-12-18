The "Great Reset" is said to be pushing Marxism in the United States through COVID-19 fears says former Archbishop of St. Louis Cardinal Raymond Burke, according to a report.

Newsmax reported yesterday that Burke has warned that the Great Reset initiative of the World Economic Forum to address the coronavirus pandemic is dangerous for it is Marxist in nature. The Cardinal made these remarks during his homily on Dec. 12, the report said.

"Our nation is going through a crisis which threatens its very future as free and democratic. The worldwide spread of Marxist materialism, which has already brought destruction and death to the lives of so many, and which has threatened the foundations of our nation for decades, now seems to seize the governing power over our nation," Burke revealed.

"To attain economic gains, we as a nation have permitted ourselves to become dependent upon the Chinese Communist Party, an ideology totally opposed to the Christian foundations upon which families and our nation remain safe and prosper," added Burke, who is a member of the Supreme Tribunal of the Apostolic Signatura in Rome, "I speak of the United States, but evidently many other nations are in the throes of a similar most alarming crisis."

Founder of La Crosse's Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe, Burke said that the "Wuhan virus" is being "used by certain forces, inimical to families and to the freedom of states, to advance their evil agenda".

"These forces tell us that we are now the subjects of the so-called 'Great Reset', the 'New Normal', which is dictated to us by their manipulation of citizens and nations through ignorance and fear," he revealed.

He said these forces also prompt us to "find in a disease and its prevention the way to understand and direct our lives, rather than in God and in His plan for our salvation."

"These grievous troubles, of course, present a formidable challenge to our daily Christian living. The impact of the crisis in the world and in the Church is profound for all of us. Many are enduring the most painful suffering, physical, emotional and spiritual, which such a situation necessarily causes. At a time when we most need to be close to one another in Christian love, worldly forces would isolate us and have us believe that we are alone and dependent upon secular forces which would make us slaves to their godless and murderous agenda," he highlighted.

An advocate of the sanctity of human life, Burke called for unity and courage and the need to live Christian values with "eyes fixed" on God and "confidence" in God's "promise of salvation."

Burke's remarks, as per Newsmax, come at a time when the pandemic is being used to infringe upon many religious institutions's religious liberties. They cited a previous article wherein religious institutions are protected over commercial establishments from harsher coronavirus restrictions. In particular, this pertains to hosting indoor worship for congregations that should be similar with other secular activities.

Unveiled at the World Eonomic Forum, the Great Reset is said to be an initiative that addresses the "urgent need for global stakeholders to cooperate in simultaneously managing the direct consequences of the COVID-19 crises" and "improve the state of the world."

It partners with 647 companies globally spanning various industries from financial institutions to automobiles and technology including like Facebook and Google.

CBN News said the Great Reset is "essentially global socialism." Justin Haskins, a leading authority on the matter, said it will change the way businesses are evaluated and force them to embrace left-wing causes.

Furthermore, Haskins said "technocrats" and the "most educated people" will be the ones at the helm of society, controlling and manipulating it.

Italian Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano previously wrote a letter to President Donald Trump, saying he is "the one who opposes" the deep state, while the US is a "wall" against globalism.