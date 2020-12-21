President Donald Trump and his campaign filed a petition on Sunday to the United States Supreme Court to review and reverse a trio of decision.

Politico reported that the president's legal team filed the petition asking the Supreme Court to reverse its several decisions from the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, Newsmax noted.

The decisions mentioned in petition include mail-in ballot declarations, Election Day observation and signature verification. The Trump campaign are also asking SCOTUS to let the Pennsylvania General Assembly to choose its own electors.

John Eastman, Trump's attorney, explained the petition for the Donald J. Trump for President v. Kathy Boockvar, Secretary of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania case.

"Collectively, these three decisions resulted in counting approximately 2.6 million mail ballots in violation of the law as enacted by the Pennsylvania Legislature."

Rudy Giuliani, President Trump's personal attorney and another one of his strong supporters to overturn the 2020 U.S. election results, added that their petition "seeks all appropriate remedies" including replacing the electors that were committed to Joe Biden.

Giuliani stated, "The petition seeks all appropriate remedies, including vacating the appointment of electors committed to Joseph Biden and allowing the Pennsylvania General Assembly to select their replacements."

Townhall added that the Pennsylvania Supreme Court allegedly changed the state's voting by mail laws by extending its deadline from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. instead but did it three days later with the help of Kathy Bookcvar, Pennsylvania's Secretary of State.

The campaign team of the U.S. President said that the extension had "national importance." However, the action was also illegal and might have violated the U.S. Constitution.

The petition also raised the issue of ballot counting including the challenges that were evident during the vote counting. As the Trump camp claims, Republican challengers were allowed in the counting room, but that they had to be six feet away which made it impossible to validate each of the ballots that were counted.

Overall, the case claimed that what happened in PA is a direct violation of the United States Constitution. Giuliani contends that because of the state's Supreme Court decision, an estimate of over 100,000 vote-by-mail ballots were counted illegally.

The lawsuit states that the said number is "more than enough to have affected the outcome of the election, where the margin between the two principal candidates for President current stands at 80,558."

Before the Pennsylvania lawsuit, the Trump camp also brought a similar case to the Texas Supreme Court only to be rejected because of lack of standing.

The legal team of President Trump released a rather detailed statement on the details of the current PA lawsuit which were as follows:

"The Campaign's petition seeks to reverse three decisions which eviscerated the Pennsylvania Legislature's protections against mail ballot fraud, including (a) prohibiting election officials checking whether signatures on mail ballots are genuine during canvassing on Election Day, (b) eliminating the right of campaigns to challenge mail ballots during canvassing for forged signatures and other irregularities, (c) holding that the rights of campaigns to observe the canvassing of mail ballots only meant that they only were allowed to be 'in the room' - in this case, the Philadelphia Convention Center - the size of several football fields, and (d) eliminating the statutory requirements that voters properly sign, address, and date mail ballots."