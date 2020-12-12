In a disappointing turn of events, the Supreme Court has ruled that it will not hear the case filed by the state of Texas regarding voter fraud that occurred in the four battleground states of Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Georgia. Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, however, believes all is not lost despite the ruling.

Contrary to how the Democrats and the President's detractors believe his Supreme Court appointees, particularly Conservative justice Amy Coney Barrett, will respond in the event that something happens in relation to the POTUS, the Justices Trump appointed - Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Barrett - along with other Supreme Court justices have decided to decline Texas' lawsuit against the four states.

The Supreme Court, in its ruling on the Texas V. Pennsylvania, et al. lawsuit, said "The State of Texas's motion for leave to file a bill of complaint is denied for lack of standing under Article III of the Constitution. Texas has not demonstrated a judicially cognizable interest in the manner in which another State conducts its elections."

Supreme Court Order to Texas by Breitbart News

Justices Alito and Thomas were the only ones who expressed their willingness to hear the case. Alito told Breitbart that the Supreme Court does not have "the discretion to deny the filing of a bill of complaint in a case that falls within our original jurisdiction."

He added, however, that while they are willing to hear the case, they will "not grant other relief" to the plaintiff, the state of Texas.

Trump lawyer and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani spoke with Newsmax TV host Grant Stinchfield and expressed that the ruling doesn't mean there's nothing they can do to stop the voter fraud from continuing. Here are some of the key points of the short interview:

Cases were rejected based on standing

First, Giuliani emphasized that "the case wasn't rejected on the merits, the case was rejected on standing." This means the case has weight, but someone has to bring it to a court where it will have standing.

"So the answer to that is to bring the case now to the district court by the President, by some of the electors, alleging the same facts where there would be standing and therefore get a hearing," he said.

Cases are not without merit

Second, the former mayor noted that "basically, the courts are saying they want to stay out of this and they don't want to give us a hearing." The courts are not rejecting the case because it doesn't have merit. Rather, "They don't want the American people to hear the facts."

"I think that's a terrible, terrible mistake. These facts will remain an open sore in our history unless they get resolved. They need to be heard, they need to be aired, and somebody needs to make a decision on whether they're true or false, and some courts' gonna have to have that courage to make the decision."

The Trump Campaign has other options

Third, the lawyer said the President's reaction to the Supreme Court's ruling is "to look at other options." He then revealed that the Trump campaign "always knew" they had several options, such as "possibly four or five separate cases."

This is a fight for the future

Fourth, the former NYC Mayor emphasized that "we really believe, above and beyond President Trump and Joe Biden, these facts need to be heard because this kind of voter fraud can continue to go on if it's not nipped in the bud."

He said that unless someone stands up to this major issue, unless Big Media, Big Tech, "the Democrat politicians, and the Washington elite" are stopped and held to account, "election fraud's just gonna get worse and worse and worse."

The President is fighting against efforts to steal the elections

The lawyer then emphasized that it takes courage to stand up to those behind this malicious attempt to steal the elections and the presidency, "and I think the only person with the courage to stand up to it is Donald Trump."

The fight continues

Lastly, despite the rejections that they faced in various courts -and even the Supreme Court with this ruling- the lawyer confidently said "We're not finished, believe me. OK?"