A Christian podcaster shared how people can become a blessing this Yuletide season.

Cynthia Yanof, host of Christian Parenting podcast, "Pardon the Mess" spearheaded a kindness challenge as an opportunity to become a blessing to others, The Christian Post reported.

With her idea, families are encouraged to find opportunities to help families who are less fortunate.

Yanof and her family hope to inspire others to do the same by choosing this day of Christmas to perform "random acts of (holiday) kindness" this year.

In an interview with The Christian Post, Yanof shared how sharing your passion to others can result to an overwhelming response.

She said, "If you find something that you're passionate about and allow other people to join you in serving in that area, you will be overwhelmed with the response you receive."

Yanof also remarked that Christmas is the best time to help others - it's just that someone must be willing to start and take the lead to do it.

"Everyone is looking for ways to make a difference; they just need someone willing to facilitate the opportunities."

Before she became a podcaster for Christian parenting, Yanof spent her years as an attorney. Now, she not only hosts the podcasts, she also writes with regards to her Christian faith which she believes is the fuel behind her passion for family and foster care. She is also an advocate of honest services to others. Of all that she's doing, Yanof believes that Christ is the best example to follow.

She told CP, "When we look at gift-giving in the context of the Christmas story, we're reminded that the sacrifice, humility, worship, and generosity behind gifts is key to making temporary things have lasting Kingdom significance."

So how should people follow the example of Jesus and become a blessing to others?

In an interview, Yanof was asked to share something that really breaks her heart, something that keeps her awake at night. She then realized she couldn't stand the reality that kids "don't have enough to eat or the basic things they need to live life comfortably."

That was when she started to ask the Lord "how he would have my family meet some of the needs of children in our city."

Ten years later, she and her husband, Mike together with their three children, have been in awe of the many opportunities that God has given them to provide for the children.

Yanof happily shared, "Not only has my family had the blessing of feeding thousands of kids in our community each summer, but our friends have joined us in a group effort that continues to accomplish things we never could have done on our own."

When asked about her ideas for random "acts of kindess," Yanof shared a few ideas like setting up Zoom calls with older people, leaving gifts for neighbors and first responders, getting kids to donate toys to charity, or doing little favors to neighbors to name a few.

Yanof ended her interview with a prayer for everyone.

"I'm praying God will lead each of us to serve our "one" well this Christmas season."