It's Christmas, and the President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, along with his wife, the First Lady Melania, delivered a very heartwarming message to all Americans.

The message, which President Trump himself shared via social media (as per The Gateway Pundit), isn't very long, but he and the First Lady are able to take their time to express their gratitude to God and to every courageous American who fought bravely for one another during this challenging year.

"The President and I want to wish every American a very Merry Christmas," the First Lady said, opening the message.

The President then reminded every American, Christian or not, that "During this sacred season" of Christmas, "Christians celebrate the greatest miracle in human history."

"More than 2,000 years ago God sent His only begotten Son to be with us. An angel announced the birth of our Lord and Savior to humble shepherds. He said, 'I bring you good news that will cause great joy for all of the people. Today in the town of David a Savior has been born to you; He is the Messiah, the Lord. You will find the baby wrapped in cloths and lying in a manger.' At Christmas we thank God for sending us His Son, to bring peace to our souls and joy to the world," President Trump said.

The First Lady then took the time to thank the brave and courageous Americans who worked hard to keep life going for the many who have been affected by the Wuhan virus known as COVID-19.

"As you know, this Christmas is different than years past. We are battling a global pandemic that has affected all of us," she said. "Yet, through this great challenge, we have been inspired by the kindness and courage of citizens across this country."

She then quickly enumerated a few such people who exhibited this remarkable courage and kindness.

"Teachers have worked extraordinary hard to keep our children learning. Students have delivered groceries to elderly neighbors. Communities have found new ways to stay connected to one another. Courageous first responders, doctors, and nurses have given everything to save lives. Brilliant scientists have developed treatments and vaccines," she said.

The President then explained that the country has seen a modern-day "Christmas miracle": a "safe and effective vaccine," millions of doses of which are being delivered and administered to Americans. The President is hopeful that this will "end this terrible pandemic and save millions and millions of lives." He is grateful to all who worked "tirelessly" to make this possible: "scientists, researchers, manufacturing workers, and service members."

The First Lady then took some time to thank the "brave and selfless Americans who keep us safe": the men and women of law enforcement, as well as the "heroes of the United States military."

The President then ended their short but packed Christmas message by thanking Him who never stopped loving America and people everywhere, and uttered a short prayer for the country.

"In this holy season we thank God for His infinite love, and we pray that the light of His glory will forever shine on this magnificent land," he said.

President Trump closed the message by greeting everyone,

"On behalf of Melania and the entire Trump family, we wish you a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year."

The President and First Lady's Christmas message comes more than a week after the President delivered a very important Christmas message earlier this month.