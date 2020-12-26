President Donald Trump blasted both the Supreme Court and the establishment Republicans, calling them out for not standing up to fight against the voter fraud that occurred in the recent US elections - even when there are tons of evidence supporting the Trump campaign's assertions.

In separate tweets early Saturday morning, President Trump pointed out the cowardly decisions by both the Supreme Court and the Republicans who should've taken the stand against the obvious cheating that happened in the 2020 general elections.

Supreme Court

Trump called the Supreme Court "incompetent and weak" for its unwillingness to see the "absolute proof" that the Trump campaign have collected and presented since the time of the elections.

The U.S. Supreme Court has been totally incompetent and weak on the massive Election Fraud that took place in the 2020 Presidential Election. We have absolute PROOF, but they don’t want to see it - No “standing”, they say. If we have corrupt elections, we have no country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 26, 2020

The Supreme Court previously turned down Texas lawsuit against four battleground states, saying the case has "no standing." Texas' lawsuit was supported by almost two dozen other states, as well as more than a hundred House Republicans in its fight against the voter fraud that happened in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia, and Wisconsin.

Reports indicated that according to insiders, Justice John Roberts was heard shouting and telling those present in the Supreme Court not to hear the Texas lawsuit because of potential violence that could ensue.

Trump lawyer and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, asked as to his opinion about Roberts' response to the potential violence, said Roberts "shouldn't be a Supreme Court Justice. He should resign immediately."

"If a Supreme Court justice is going to make a decision and allow an illegal election to go by because he's afraid of violence, then he's not qualified to serve the United States government in any capacity," he said. "I thought we're supposed to be brave."

The Gateway Pundit pointed out that Roberts' handling of the Supreme Court is a "travesty," and pointed out a few things that are deemed questionable when it comes to the Supreme Court Justice:

Turning down the Texas lawsuit even when it had merits and more than 20 states joined to support it;

Siding with Pennsylvania in October, allowing the state to count non- post-marked ballots three days before the election took place;

Siding with the liberal judges in June over ending the unconstitutional Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) policy;

Refusing to allow the "whistleblower" in the "garbage" whistleblower hearings to be named;

Lashing out at President Trump in 2018 after the latter pointed out just how unconstitutional, insane, and corrupt the Obama-appointed judges are;

Siding against religious liberty;

Globalist George Soros' own comment about Roberts in Davos, saying he can count on the Supreme Court Justice to help him against "nationalism."

Republicans

President Trump also blasted the Republicans for not standing up to fight against the obvious voter fraud.

He pointed out that if this kind of thing happened to a Democratic Presidential Candidate, Democrat Senators will "fight to the death" against it. The GOP Senators, led by Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell, however, "just want to let it pass," the President said.

If a Democrat Presidential Candidate had an Election Rigged & Stolen, with proof of such acts at a level never seen before, the Democrat Senators would consider it an act of war, and fight to the death. Mitch & the Republicans do NOTHING, just want to let it pass. NO FIGHT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 26, 2020

Yesterday, reports indicated that McConnell even attempted to block GOP Senators from objecting to the Electoral votes on Jan. 6. He has been reportedly reaching out to Alabama Senator-elect Tommy Tuberville, who has expressed his intention to object to the Electoral votes, to stop him and avoid a "messy floor fight" over the results of the Electoral College votes.

Nevertheless, the President continues to call on patriotic Americans to "never give up" and keep the fight going, even when "the 'Justice' Department and the FBI have done nothing" with regards to the voter fraud, "the biggest SCAM in our nation's history, despite overwhelming evidence."