Franklin Graham said that removing gendered terms from the House of Representatives is like trying to deny God's authority.

Rev. Franklin Graham expressed his ridicule on the recently proposed gender-inclusive rule on the House of Representatives that orders the elimination of gender-specific pronouns in Congress. The celebrated pastor on Jan. 3 posted a Facebook update saying removing the gendered terms in the house is like trying to the authority of God.

Graham explained that eliminating gender-specific pronouns and replacing them with gender-inclusive languages is like shaking a fist in the Creator's face and trying to deny God's authority.

The world-renowned evangelist further warned the public that if the people proposing the rule and those who call themselves progressive will be left alone to have their way, America will no longer be recognized anymore over a short period of time.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democratic Congressman James McGovern announced a set of changes to the House rules to... Posted by Franklin Graham on Sunday, January 3, 2021

Graham called out to the public to rise up against the proposed rule. "Let your Representative in Congress know that you want them to vote no to this ridiculousness," the church leader said.

He quoted scripture in the book of Genesis reminding everyone about how God originally created mankind. "God created them male and female," Genesis 1:27 wrote.

The Facebook update was Graham's response to the rule changes that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi together with Democratic Congressman James McGovern announced their proposed changes for the 117th Congress. The two Democrats proposal contains orders to eliminate the use of gender-specific languages such as father, mother, son, daughter, uncle, auntie, and more in the House.

Instead, gender-inclusive languages such as parent, sibling, cousin, child, a parent in law, a sibling in law, and more will be used. The rule also proposed the elimination of the term "chairman" or "chairwoman" in Congress and the usage of "Chair" as replacement.

Although Pelosi suggested the removal of gender-specific pronouns in Congress, critics noticed that the House Speaker's Twitter profile continues to refer to herself as a "mother, grandmother (and) dark chocolate connoisseur."

When is Pelosi going to REMOVE this from her profile? "Speaker of the House, focused on strengthening America's middle class and creating jobs; mother, grandmother, dark chocolate connoisseur." "Mother" Grandmother"??? — Bill (@BTJ7) January 5, 2021

On Jan 4, the Congress officially cast their votes to see if the controversial future-purposed rule will materialize in the House. The Republicans united together in voting against the rule while all the Democrats voted in favor of it.

However, since the Democrats overpowered the Republicans' numbers, the GOP failed to prevent the proposal. The rule on implementing the gender-inclusive pronouns in Congress will be implemented in the House and will remain in effect throughout the 117th Congress.

Graham also posted a link to a Twitter update from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. The social media post was McCarthy's reaction to Pelosi's announcement of the new proposal sharing his thoughts posted together with a screenshot of the part of the 48-page proposal.

Graham also expressed his grief on how people in Congress no longer treat prayer as sacred. He weighed on how Rep. Emmanuel Cleaver closed a prayer at the opening of the 117th Congress with a phrase saying "Amen and a-woman."

"The word 'Amen' simply means 'So be it,' and that's why it is said at the end of prayers," he explained. "It has nothing to do with gender," Graham concluded.