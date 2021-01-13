President Donald Trump broke his silence and condemned the "witch hunt" impeachment efforts against him, a report says.

One America News Network reported that the remarks came after Congress has announced its plans to impeach Trump who is being accused of inciting the violence that occurred in the Capitol last January 6.

"On the impeachment, it's really a continuation of the greatest witch hunt in the history of politics...it's absolutely ridiculous," he said when he boarded Marine One before Air Force One on his way to check the border wall in Texas, as per Daily Mail.

Daily Mail said that this is his first public remarks Trump had since the U.S. Capitol incident, during which he also condemned Democrats for the impeachment since it will only bring more anger amongst the people.

"This impeachment is causing tremendous anger and you're doing it, and its really a terrible thing that they're doing," Trump said.

As per Daily Mail, the Democrats are pushing the use of the 25 Amendment by Mike Pence through a motion that will be voted on today, January 12. Trump actually had a "tense" conversation with Republican senior officials last Monday on the matter that lasted for thirty minutes, during which he confided to Kevin McCarthy that the "ANTIFA people" spearheaded the violence of January 6.

Daily Mail raised doubts on Republicans' support of the said impeachment.

CBN, on the other hand, reported that Trump declared a state of emergency and stressed his call for peace amidst the anger the impeachment is causing the people.

"I want no violence," CBN quoted Trump in saying.

Trump, as per CBN, has basically been silent after his accounts were totally banned by Big Tech Twitter and Facebook and has also acknowledged "some blame for the riot at the US Capitol," which he told McCarthy during their Monday phone call.

OANN cited a tweet from Anchor-Journalist Jennifer Franco who was present when Trump spoke to reporters outside the White House on his way to board the plane.

The tweet, which is a retweet of CSPAN's post that included the clip of the actual interview, involved a reporter asking the question, "What is your role in what happened at the Capitol? What is your personal responsibility?"

"If you read my speech...people thought that what I said was totally appropriate," Trump responded.

The speech the president is actually referring to was the one he gave during the Save America Rally held at the White House Ellipse last Wednesday while members of the ANTIFA were already heading to the Capitol and wreaking havoc, as reported here previously in Christianity Daily.

In the said speech, Trump reviewed the election irregularities, acknowledged the efforts of those who fought for it, hit on the media for not reporting news truthfully, decried the efforts of Big Tech to "rig the elections", thanked the voluminous people who gathered to fight for the credibility of elections, and provided the next steps of the gathering, which was to go to the Capitol to voice out "peacefully" the need to object the electoral votes.

"After this, we're going to walk down and I'll be there with you. We're going to walk down. We're going to walk down any one you want, but I think right here. We're going walk down to the Capitol, and we're going to cheer on our brave senators, and congressmen and women. We're probably not going to be cheering so much for some of them because you'll never take back our country with weakness. You have to show strength, and you have to be strong," Trump said at the 16:25 mark of his speech that Rev provided a transcript of online.

"We have come to demand that Congress do the right thing and only count the electors who have been lawfully slated, lawfully slated. I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard," he stressed by 18:16 of his speech. "Today we will see whether Republicans stand strong for integrity of our elections, but whether or not they stand strong for our country, our country."