Pro-life leader Lila Rose, was accused by a notorious abortionist, Leah Torres, of being a domestic terrorist last week on Twitter. Torres is known for posting agitating posts on the social media site and stirring pro-lifers.

Rose, the president and founder of Live Action, posted a simple message on her account last January 7, saying "Abortion is violence," LifeNews reported.

With these three words, Rose shared the fundamental belief of every pro-life movement--Abortion is wrong because an innocent human being's life is destructed violently though it. An undeniable scientific fact is that a unique, individual human life that begins the moment there is conception and it is through abortion that this unique human life ends.

There are multiple ways of abortion, however, the main point is all of these ways kill and end the human life. Some abortions dismember an unborn baby by tearing the baby from limb from limb, all while the heart is still beating.

Another involves a poisonous solution by injecting it straight to the unborn baby's heart to immediately end them. There are abortionists who admit that they are indeed killing these babies, LifeNews reports.

After Rose tweeted those three words, Torres replied to her tweet and marked it as "violent rhetoric" and claimed that the pro-lifer was a "domestic terrorist."

Soon after, the comments between the pro-lifer and the abortionist, whose medical license was suspended by the state of Alabama, drew thousands of responses and engagement online.

"It is objectively false and meant to incite others to commit crimes against clinics, patients, and health care providers. This is what domestic terrorism looks like," Torres responded to Rose's tweet. "This is violent rhetoric," she added.

Torres believes that OB-GYNs cannot be pro-life. Torres who is the same abortionist who is known for sparking wide-spread outrage when someone had asked her if she could hear the screams of the babies she aborts. In her deleted tweet, she replied by saying; "You know fetuses can't scream, right? I transect the cord 1st so there's really no opportunity ...."

The position pro-lifers take is a position of non-violence. The pro-life movement focuses on fighting for the lives who are the most vulnerable--those who can't speak up for themselves. These lives include those who are at risk of being killed in abortions, assisted suicide, euthanasia, and embryonic stem cell research.

The comments of Torres came at a time where censorship, political unrest, and tension were heightened. In the same week, President Trump was removed and banned from Twitter after what happened in the U.S. Capitol.

Faithwire writer Tre Goins-Phillips reported, "In just a matter of days, it seems, we've found ourselves at the beginning of a very slippery slope that could lead to the censoring and silencing of those who simply hold to differing perspectives, beliefs, and world views."

Aside from President Trump's removal from Twitter, Parler, a social media site who is committed to free speech, was shut down by big tech companies such as Google, Apple, and Amazon.