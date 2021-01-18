The 2021 March for Life rally with the theme, "Together Strong: Life Unite" will still proceed as planned, but it will be done virtually on Jan. 29, Friday at 11 a.m ET.

For "the protection of all of those who participate in the annual March, as well as the many law enforcement personnel and others who work tirelessly each year to ensure a safe and peaceful event," March for Life organizers urged participants to join this year's rally in the safety of their homes.

"In light of the fact that we are in the midst of a pandemic which may be peaking, and in view of the heightened pressures that law enforcement officers and others are currently facing in and around the Capitol, this year's March for Life will look different," the pro-life group explained in their website.

They also plan to invite a small group of pro-life leaders coming from different states to march to the Supreme Court in Washington, DC.

"These leaders will represent pro-life Americans everywhere who, each in their own unique ways, work to make abortion unthinkable and build a culture where every human life is valued and protected," March for Life added.

Participants of this year's March for Life online broadcast will need to register first and upon verification, will receive a link where they can watch the Jan. 29 live broadcast.

The livestream will begin at 11 a.m. ET. with songs from Christian singer-songwriter Matthew West for the opening act. The event's program will include inspirational talks from invited pro-life leaders and also helpful information on how people could get involve and support March for Life's pro-life advocacy.

The March for Life online broadcast can be viewed here.

Annual Rose Dinner

Christian star athlete Tim Tebow is set to give a keynote speech, Jeanne Mancini, March for Life's President, told The Washington Times.

Tebow will deliver his speech during the annual Rose Dinner Gala which will begin 8at 7pm ET. The gala will also be aired, but online participants will have to purchase and reserve tickets.

Along with Tim Tebow is another honored guest, Carl Anderson of the Supreme Knight of the Knights of Columbus. Anderson will be honored with the 2021 Pro-Life Legacy Award. This is in recognition of his exemplary works advocating respect and dignity over the lives of unborn children.

March for Life Beginnings

March for Life traces its beginnings in 1974 after Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade legalized abortion in the United States. Harsh weather like the nasty blizzards in 1987 and 2016 were no obstacles to the keeping of the event.

The annual pro-life rally will continue to be observed and March for Life organizers hope for a physical gathering next year.

"We are profoundly grateful for the countless women, men, and families who sacrifice to come out in such great numbers each year as a witness for life - and we look forward to being together in person next year. As for this year's march, we look forward to being with you virtually."