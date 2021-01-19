President Donald Trump issued a proclamation declaring Jan. 22 as "National Sanctity of Human Life Day", acknowledging victims of abortion and calls for people for its eradication.

In his proclamation dated Jan. 17, Trump articulated his strong conviction for the protection of human life and encouraged the citizens to "celebrate the wonder of human existence and renew our resolve to build a culture of life where every person of every age is protected, valued, and cherished". He also calls for people to "to recognize the sanctity of life".

The president also grieves the loss of more than 50 million innocent lives as a result of the United States Supreme Court decision on legalized abortion under Roe v Wade. He mentioned his administration's move to protect the relevance of faith-based adoption and the United States' support of the Geneva Consensus Declaration "which bolsters global efforts to provide better healthcare to women, protect all human life and strengthen families."

Trump also took pride to be the first American president in history to attend the March for Life in 2020.

In addition, the president has also stated his appointment of more than 200 Federal judges and three Supreme Court Justices which include Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett, people he said "who apply the Constitution as written".

According to LifeNews.com, the president reinstated and expanded the Mexico City Policy, a policy that blocks U.S. federal funding to overseas groups that promote abortions. A reform that defunded the international arm of Planned Parenthood of about $100 million.

Trump has also called out the Democratic Party's position on abortion. During his 2019 state of the union address, he lambasted New York and Virginia governors for promotion of up to birth abortion and infanticide. The president also requested the Congress to pass a ban on late-term abortions on babies.

Trump's administration have made reforms for protection of those who are against abortions, boosting conscience protections for medical workers who believe that killing an unborn baby is wrong and increasing Obamacare's religious exemptions.

Further, in a resolution about sexual violence, his administration also moved to prevent the United Nations from supporting abortion. Under Trump's leadership, references to the so-called "right" to abort an unborn baby from a global human rights report was removed by the State Department in 2018.

Moreover, Trump's administration has also reformed the Title X rule requiring health care companies to separate abortion businesses from their services funded by taxpayers' money. This change in policy could result to Planned Parenthood losing of about $60 million yearly.

The Christian Post reported that Joe Biden plans to make the Roe v Wade into law. Also, the Democrats are promoting to abolish the Hyde Amendment, a legislative provision that prevents the use of federal funds for paying abortions with exceptions of saving a woman's life and if the pregnancy is a result of incest or rape.

The March for Life is scheduled to be celebrated next Friday but leaders have announced that instead of the usual activity, the event this year will be replaced with a virtual rally.