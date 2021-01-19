President Donald Trump's 1776 Commission has released its 45-page final report about America's founding values in time before the president leaves office on Jan. 20.

Officially entitled "The 1776 Report," the Commission encapsulated in five chapters the importance of the founding values especially to a nation divided by partisan politics.

Breitbart reported that the publication of the final report last Monday actually fulfilled Trump's desire to "reaffirm the importance of America's founding principles in the daily life and education of its citizens" on top of restoring "patriotic education" and helping "'stop the radical indoctrination of our students'."

The 1776 Report, Breitbart added, "explores the dangers of modern political movements and identity politics that threaten that concept" by reemphasizing the ideas on equality that are "enshrined in the Declaration of Independence."

Breitbart explained the reason the final report and commission was entitled as such through a tweet posted last Dec. 26.

"The days of December 1776 were some of America's darkest times. Thomas Paine epically captured the moment in 'The American Crisis,'" they said.

"The facts of our founding are not partisan. They are a matter of history. Controversies about the meaning of the founding can begin to be resolved by looking at the facts of our nation's founding," The 1776 Report suggested.

The report emphasized that "great reforms-like abolition, women's suffrage, anti-Communism, the Civil Rights Movement, and the Pro-Life Movement-have often come forward that improve" America's "dedication to the principles of the Declaration of Independence under the Constitution."

Movements on equality issues such as race, slavery, rights of women, and rights of the unborn, as per Breitbart, have been successful because it revisited America's founding principles instead of "rejecting them in favor of a more subjective progressive value system."

"The arguments, tactics, and names of these movements have changed, and the magnitude of the challenge has varied, yet they are all united by adherence to the same falsehood-that people do not have equal worth and equal rights," the report highlighted.

"The arguments, tactics, and names of these movements have changed, and the magnitude of the challenge has varied, yet they are all united by adherence to the same falsehood-that people do not have equal worth and equal rights," the report noted.

To which was added, "Identity politics makes it less likely that racial reconciliation and healing can be attained by pursuing Martin Luther King, Jr.'s dream for America and upholding the highest ideals of our Constitution and our Declaration of Independence."

According to Breitbart, the report "observes the modern social justice movement based on identity politics demanding affirmative action to atone for historical is misguided. The report points to the success of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and the fight for civil rights and abolitionist Fredrick Douglas in reminding Americans of their founding ideas."

Housing and Urban Secretary Ben Carson previously urged the 1776 Commission to make sure they finish the report on time and stressed the need to fight against leftist coordinated historical revisionism, which actually is tearing apart American history with revisionist education.