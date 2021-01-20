In a press statement released on Tuesday, U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo condemned China for its atrocities against the minority group Uyghur based on "available facts" that confirm it as "Genocide."

Pompeo said in the press statement entitled, "Determination of the Secretary of State on Atrocities in Xinjiang," that being a country renowned for leading "the world in holding the perpetrators of the most heinous human rights abuses accountable," he has determined China has committed genocide against the Uyghurs who are predominantly Muslims as well as other religious minorities. He identified two main reasons for this determination.

"After careful examination of the available facts, I have determined that since at least March 2017, the People's Republic of China (PRC), under the direction and control of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), has committed crimes against humanity against the predominantly Muslim Uyghurs and other members of ethnic and religious minority groups in Xinjiang," Pompeo identified as its primary reason for his decision.

"In addition, after careful examination of the available facts, I have determined that the PRC, under the direction and control of the CCP, has committed genocide against the predominantly Muslim Uyghurs and other ethnic and religious minority groups in Xinjiang. I believe this genocide is ongoing, and that we are witnessing the systematic attempt to destroy Uyghurs by the Chinese party-state," he said, citing it as his second reason.

Pompeo cited "the arbitrary imprisonment or other severe deprivation of physical liberty of more than one million civilians, forced sterilization, torture of a large number of those arbitrarily detained, forced labor, and the imposition of draconian restrictions on freedom of religion or belief, freedom of expression, and freedom of movement" as examples of China's crimes against humanity.

"The Nuremberg Tribunals at the end of World War II prosecuted perpetrators for crimes against humanity, the same crimes being perpetrated in Xinjiang," he stressed.

Christianity Daily actually reported about these crimes recently that were released by the British Conservative Party Human Rights Commission last week.

He raised, "The governing authorities of the second most economically, militarily, and politically powerful country on earth have made clear that they are engaged in the forced assimilation and eventual erasure of a vulnerable ethnic and religious minority group, even as they simultaneously assert their country as a global leader and attempt to remold the international system in their image."

Pompeo tweeted about his determination on the same day.

"I have determined that the People's Republic of China is committing genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang, China, targeting Uyghur Muslims and members of other ethnic and religious minority groups," he posted Tuesday.

According to the Christian Post, Pompeo's declaration made the United States the first country to condemn China's acts in Xinjang as genocide and called on other countries to do the same. They cited this as a timely move just before former Vice President Joseph Biden is inaugurated into the presidency.

The Christian Post cited several leaders like Congress of Christian Leaders President Johnnie Moore and United States Family Research Council Vice Chair Tony Perkins who admired Pompeo's actions.

"A fitting, parting shot from an historic Secretary of State. This is a determination everyone--Democrat or Republican--ought to agree with. Religious Freedom must remain the beating heart of American foreign policy. It's also high time the Europeans step up," Moore said after retweeting Pompeo's post about it.