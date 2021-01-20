Reports indicate that Joe Biden will introduce policies reversing President Trump's achievements for America during his first term. These includes one particular policy that the LGBT community has been longing for.

Former Vice President Biden plans to reinstitute the guidance drafted by the Obama administration over the Title IX regulations on his first day as the 46th President of the United States, The Blaze reported.

Title IX explicitly states,

"No person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance."

The revised regulation was meant to specifically address numerous reports of sexual misconducts and harassments within schools' premises. This protection also covers transgender students. The regulation, however, was broadly interpreted to mean that transgender students can indiscriminately use bathrooms or locker rooms based on their felt gender identity.

In 2018, President Trump's administration repealed Obama's guidance on school policies. They argued that Title IX is a provision to protect students from sex-based discriminations, not a basis to indulge students based on their gender identity.

The Obama-era policy was institutionalized in May 2016 and has since been subject to changes. Several states opposed the revisions made on Title IX and so filed a lawsuit.

Now that he's about to preside as the new head of the state, Biden is looking into the reinstitution of the guidance.

"On his first day in office, Biden will reinstate the Obama-Biden guidance revoked by the Trump-Pence Administration, which will restore transgender students' access to sports, bathrooms, and locker rooms in accordance with their gender identity. He will direct his Department of Education to vigorously enforce and investigate violations of transgender students' civil rights," states Biden's campaign website.

Under the guidance, federal Colleges are mandated to comply or risk defunding if they refuse.

Also listed in the Biden campaign's policy initiatives is the "Equality Act" which aims to also extend protections, detailed in federal civil right laws, to the LGBTQ community.

"Biden will make enactment of the Equality Act during his first 100 days as President a top legislative priority. Biden will also direct his Cabinet to ensure immediate and full enforcement of the Equality Act across all federal departments and agencies," states one of the policy initiatives.

"In addition to enacting the Equality Act, Biden will take action using his executive authority. He will immediately reverse the discriminatory actions of the Trump-Pence Administration and then go further to end discrimination against LGBTQ+ individuals," says the initiative further.

Last year, Biden reportedly suggested that children as young as 8 years old should be allowed to determine their gender without being subject to harassment or that they will have to fear for their lives.

"The idea that an 8-year-old child or a 10-year-old child decides, 'You know, I decided I want to be transgender, that's what I think I'd like to be. It'd make my life a lot easier.' There should be zero discrimination. And what's happening is, too many transgender women of color are being murdered. They're being murdered," says Biden in response to the question raised by a mother who has a transgender daughter.

Biden's plan to give transgender students the freedom to choose whatever bathroom and locker room they want to use is a follow-up to his commitment to fulfill all that the LGBTQ community wants of him.