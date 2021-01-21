President Donald Trump promised to be "back in some form" in a farewell speech at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland on his way to Florida on Wednesday morning.

After departing from the White House, the president took a quick stop at Joint Base Andrews as he transferred from Marine One to board Air Force One and gave a short speech to the small crowd gathered there.

He has previously announced that he will not be joining the inauguration of former Vice President Joseph Biden into the presidency. WION said this is actually "unusual" but Trump isn't the first President to do that.

"So just a goodbye. We love you. We will be back in some form," Trump said to the cheer of his supporters present at the event.

NTD reported that it was unclear when will Trump return for he did not elaborate on his statement. Similarly, NTD said, he did not disclose the contents of the note he left for Biden though he did follow the tradition to leave one for the new president.

Prior to that, Trump stressed that he has always fought for Americans and will continue to do so, especially after laying a good foundation that the new administration only needs to nurture to achieve "something spectacular".

"I will always fight for you. I will be watching, I will be listening," he undermined.

He then called on supporters to "keep an eye on the future".

"I will tell you the future of this country has never been better. I wish the new administration great luck and great success. I think they'll have great success. They have the foundation to do something really spectacular," he said.

Trump, as per NTD, highlighted the upcoming fruits of his administration if only the policies he established will be "untouched."

"You're going to see incredible numbers coming in," he announced after expressing his gratitude to staff, supporters, and particular persons--including Vice President Mike Pence.

Market Watch said Pence was not present during the said farewell event nor did he attend the inauguration. "Logistical challenges" was the primary reason for his absence, as per Washington Post.

He called his time in office as a "great honor and privilege" as he stood with First Lady Melania during his speech. He also compared his style of administration to that of athletes who "left it all on the field."

"You are amazing people. This is a great, great country. It is my greatest honor and privilege to have been your president." Trump declared.

During his speech at Joint Base Andrews, Trump echoed some aspects of his farewell address given last Tuesday. He highlighted the accomplishments of his administration especially with regards to the economy, tax cuts, and unemployment.

Trump, in his farewell address, gave focus on the importance of America's great identity and values along with the highlights of his administration over the last four years. He also disowned violence as a means to achieving an end such as the one led by radical leftists in the U.S. Capitol while the Save America Rally was still ongoing last Jan. 6.

"The greatest danger we face is a loss of confidence in ourselves. A nation is only as strong as its spirit. We are only as vibrant as the faith we have in our hearts," he said last Jan. 19.