The Chinese Communist government immediately sanctioned 28 officials under the Trump administration after Joe Biden was sworn in.

Michael R. Pompeo, former Secretary of State, was among the 28 officials sanctioned for reasons that he "planned, promoted and executed a series of crazy moves which have gravely interfered in China's internal affairs, undermined China's interests, offended the Chinese people and seriously disrupted China-U.S. relations," says the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

"Over the past few years, some anti-China politicians in the United States, out of their selfish political interests and prejudice and hatred against China and showing no regard for the interests of the Chinese and American people, have planned, promoted and executed a series of crazy moves which have gravely interfered in China's internal affairs, undermined China's interests, offended the Chinese people, and seriously disrupted China-U.S. relations."

The ministry also sanctioned Peter Navarro who was the trade adviser of former President Trump as well as Robert O'Brien and John Bolton who both served as national security advisers to the President.

Others listed in China's sanction were Robert C. O'Brien, David R. Stilwell, Matthew Pottinger, Alex M. Azar II, Keith J. Krach, Kelly D. K. Craft, and Stephen K. Bannon.

Additionally, the ministry said that immediate family members and business associates of the said officials are also banned from entering mainland China, Hong Kong and Macao, says Bloomberg report.

"The Chinese government is firmly resolved to defend China's national sovereignty, security and development interests," the ministry further stated.

Relationship between China and the U.S turned sour after President Trump approved to impose export controls such as additional tariffs and on all goods from China. One huge basis for this move was the plight of the Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang region and reports of human rights violations against political protesters in Hong Kong.

On June 17,2020, then President Trump signed the Uyghur Human Rights Policy Act of 2020 as an official law. He also signed the "Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act."

Both laws state that the President is authorized to impose sanctions on Chinese government officials and individuals who have been complicit in abuses and human rights violations against the Uyghur minorities and demonstrators in Hong Kong. Sanctions include blocking their assets, withholding visas, and non-entry to the U.S.

Now that Mr. Trump has left office, China's government is determined to weed out their enemies.