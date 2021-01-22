A report on Thursday said that "devout Catholic" President Joseph Biden, Jr. will be revoking the Mexico Policy and fund international abortions.

The Christian Headlines said on Tuesday that Biden is out to "reverse many of Trump's pro-life policies" and "abortion restrictions" which included the reinstatement of the Mexico City Policy, as well as, the Hyde Amendment.

During the first press conference held by new White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, EWTN News Nightly White House Correspondent Owen Jensen asked on Biden's abortion policy involving the Hyde Amendment and the Mexico Policy.

"Two big concerns for pro-life Americans: the Hyde Amendment, which of course keeps taxpayer dollars, as you know, from paying for abortions--Medicaid abortions," Jensen began after introducing himself and congratulating Psaki on her new assignment, "and the Mexico City Policy, which, under the previous administration, they expanded to keep tax dollars from overseas paying for abortions."

"So what are President--what is President Biden planning on doing on those two items right now?" he raised.

Psaki affirmed in passing that the Mexico Policy will be tackled in the upcoming days but gave more stress on Biden being a "devout Catholic" instead of answering Jensen.

"Well, I think we'll have more to say on the Mexico City Policy in the coming days. But I will just take the opportunity to remind all of you that he is a devout Catholic and somebody who attends church regularly. He started his day attending church with his family this morning. But I don't have anything more for you on that," she said before moving on to the next reporter.

Many pro-lifers, Christian Headlines highlighted, bashed Psaki in social media for not responding accordingly to Jensen's question. One of which was former Staff Assistant for the Office Of The Under Secretary For Civilian Security, Democracy, And Human Rights Catharine O'Neill who reminded what a "Devout Catholic" actually meant.

"Friendly reminder that actual Devout Catholics are pro-life," O'Neill said, retweeting a post made by The Spectator Washington Editor Amber Athey on the matter.

Friendly reminder that actual Devout Catholics are pro-life https://t.co/9jBLojIT55 — Cath O’Neill (@cathponeill) January 21, 2021

Similarly, NPR National Correspondent Sarah McCammon supported Psaki's statement that the Mexico Policy will be discussed soon by posting about newly appointed Chief Medical Advisor to the President Dr. Anthony Fauci's remarks dated Jan. 21, 2021 at the World Health Organization Executive Board Meeting.

"In prepared remarks to WHO exec board, Dr. Anthony Fauci says Biden 'will be revoking the Mexico City Policy in the coming days.' It prohibits US funding for groups that provide/refer for abortions overseas," McCammon tweeted on Thursday.

In prepared remarks to WHO exec board, Dr. Anthony Fauci says Biden “will be revoking the Mexico City Policy in the coming days.” It prohibits US funding for groups that provide/refer for abortions overseas: https://t.co/M1pRPSQAmo pic.twitter.com/DacMcSKRmV — Sarah McCammon