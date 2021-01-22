Leftists are now calling for "citizen detectives" to monitor Trump supporters and report them to authorities.

Breitbart reported that a recent video created by Don Winslow, a left-wing activist who also happens to be a popular novelist, has now circulated calling upon citizens of the United States to become detectives to "fight back" Trump's growing "army."

"We have to fight back. In this new war, the battlefield has changed. Computers can be more valuable than guns. And this is what we need now more than ever: an army of citizen detectives."

The video has garnered over three million views since its release calling conservatives to be America's "greatest threat" and even dubbed them as "domestic terrorists" hiding behind regular jobs. The video is going viral by the minute with left wing supporters promoting the clip and encouraging more viewers to sign on to see the video.

"They're hidden among us, disguised behind regular jobs. They are your children's teachers. They work at supermarkets, malls, doctor's offices, and many are police officers and soldiers," the clip continued.

The video further added that "Trump will lead his army of domestic terrorists" in the years ahead, encouraging them to incite violence and even start a civil war.

In a rather bold call, Winslow proposed that they "form a citizen army" with computers and cellphones as weapons to monitor and report "extremists" to authorities.

The author even compared his call to how the arch-terrorist Osama bin Laden had been discovered by a CIA analyst even thousands of miles away with the help of a computer.

The video concludes with a call to action of "It's up to you" with the addition of the hashtag "#TrumpsNewArmy."

As an author of several bestsellers of crime and mystery novels, Winslow's fame gives him a lot of sway over those who are a strong critic of the Trump administration as he himself is a supporter of Trump's rival, Joe Biden.

Aside from posting the video clip, the bestselling author took to Twitter several times to repeat his calls for a "citizen army" to patrol the Internet and be ready to fight the new army of Trump's "white supremacy."

He made another remark saying that "No one in #TrumpsNewArmy should be given a pass" and that several lawmakers like GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert, Sen. Ted Cruz and Sen. Josh Hawley are just a few of the members of such an army.

Since his open show of sowing discord, other left-wing supporters added their own take on having "citizen detectives."

Jerry Saltz, columnist and senior art critic, said that that citizen detectives must be "prepared to root out and arrest" Trump's army in their cause of "civil war and right wing domestic terrorism."

Dr. Dena Grayson, former Congressional candidate from Florida, wrote to "arrest every traitor."

Ryan Bell, marketing director and Emmy awardee, said that "#TrumpsNewArmy will continue to be a danger" even if Trump is no longer in office as president.

The attacks seem to be relentless from left wing supporters. But not everyone who saw the video are in favor of the scathing remarks about Trump's supporters.

Bret Weinstein, DarkHorse Podcaster, called the video "diabolical."

"This video is diabolical, painting millions of citizens, not only as disloyal to the nation-but as literal terrorists-as it attempts to draft the rest into fighting their neighbors in a civil war the filmmakers clearly desire," Weinstein said.

DJ Brian Dawe also called the left wing's recent move as "blanket stereotyping of all Trump supporters" adding that the video "should be at least temporarily disabled by Twitter for inciting violence." However, the video's presence as it remains only proves a "double standard" on the platform.