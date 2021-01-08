Former Vice President Joseph Biden labeled President Donald Trump's supporters as "domestic terrorists" following the aftermath of the unexpected violent turnout of the Save America rally held in the White House Ellipse on Wednesday.

The Gateway Pundit referred to Biden as one who "fanned the flames" with his remarks from a video message released on national television by "demonizing President Trump and his supporters for yesterday's chaos."

"What we witnessed yesterday was not dissent. It was not disorder. It was not protest. It was chaos," Biden said, "They weren't protesters. Don't dare call them protesters. They were a riotous mob. Insurrectionists. Domestic terrorists. It's that basic, it's that simple."

On the other hand, The Guardian reported that "Biden blamed Trump for inciting the violence that had transpired in his name" in the same video.

"For the past four years we've had a president who has made his contempt for our democracy, our constitution, and the rule of law clear in everything he has done. He has unleashed an all-out assault on the institutions of our democracy," he declared.

"No one can tell me that if it had been a group of Black Lives Matter protesters yesterday, they would have been treated very, very differently than the mob of thugs that stormed the Capitol. We all know that's true. And it's unacceptable. Totally unacceptable," he added.

According to the Guardian, Biden gave the message after introducing Judge Merrick Garland as his nominee for attorney general along with other officials who will "help restore judicial independence to the department".

Biden's remarks came despite Trump's call for peace and order while the riot was happening and that the actual Save America rally where Trump gave a talk with the rest of the Trump Campaign was actually peaceful. The rally was held to contest the irregularities during the election based on surmounting evidence and to ask Congress not to certify the electoral college votes considering the said irregularities.

Trump even condemned the violence and called for national unity and healing through a video message released through the White House YouTube Channel.

Notwithstanding the efforts of the President, numerous credible personalities have already attested and presented evidence as well that the rioters were not Trump supporters but actually members of ANTIFA and other radical leftists who have previously pronounced they will take down Trump from the White House.

It's worth noting that, according to the Department of Justice, Antifa and similar violent groups are classified as meeting the "standard for domestic violence."

Please, don’t be like #FakeNewsMedia, don’t rush to judgment on assault on Capitol. Wait for investigation. All may not be (and likely is not) what appears. Evidence growing that fascist ANTIFA orchestrated Capitol attack with clever mob control tactics.



Evidence follows: — Mo Brooks (@RepMoBrooks) January 7, 2021

Meanwhile, Mint reported that the Federal Bureau of Investigation have released a statement for information regarding the leaders of the violent riot that left four individuals dead and 52 arrested.

"Let me assure the American people the FBI has deployed our full investigative resources and is working closely with our federal, state, and local partners to aggressively pursue those involved in criminal activity during the events of January 6," FBI Director Christopher Wray said in a statement released in their website Thursday morning.

"Our agents and analysts have been hard at work through the night gathering evidence, sharing intelligence, and working with federal prosecutors to bring charges. Members of the public can help by providing tips, information, and videos of illegal activity at fbi.gov/USCapitol," he revealed.

"Make no mistake: With our partners, we will hold accountable those who participated in yesterday's siege of the Capitol," he warned. "We are determined to find those responsible and ensure justice is served."