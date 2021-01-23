Joe Biden and Kamala Harris issued a joint statement in acknowledgment on the 48th anniversary of the Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade decision on legalizing abortion nationwide, a report said. This day also marks the National Sanctity of Human Life day as declared by President Donald Trump.

They committed to support and defend the landmark court decision and work to have it made into a law. An article from the Independent says that their agenda includes "codifying Roe v. Wade and appointing judges that respect foundational precedents like Roe," extending "health care" access, and promoting "reproductive rights" worldwide.

Biden has gone back and forth on abortion for years when he finally made up his mind, "If I believe health care is a right, as I do, I can no longer support an amendment that makes that right dependent on someone's ZIP code," he reckoned.

The Blaze reported that Biden, a devout Catholic, and Harris said in their statement, "In the past four years, reproductive health, including the right to choose, has been under relentless and extreme attack. We are deeply committed to making sure everyone has access to care - including reproductive health care - regardless of income, race, zip code, health insurance status, or immigration status,"

"The Biden-Harris Administration is committed to codifying Roe v. Wade and appointing judges that respect foundational precedents like Roe," they added.

Abortion rights activists along with the president of Planned Parenthood, Alexis McGill Johnson, wanted to have Roe in federal laws for a long time to create a policy on national abortion that limits the states' ability to have restrictions on abortions.

"Nearly half a century later, abortion is a right in name only for millions of people across the country," Alexis said. "Without access to abortion, this right is meaningless. Now is the time for President Biden and our elected officials in states across the country to take necessary and immediate action to ensure that everyone, no matter their race, income, or ZIP code, has access to safe and legal abortion." she added.

Trump's administration declared Jan. 22 to be a National Sanctity of Human Life Day which states that "every human life is a gift to the world." and that "Whether born or unborn, young or old, healthy or sick, every person is made in the holy image of God." It was one of his last acts as the President of the United States which is the total opposite of what the new Biden-Harris administration stands for.

Trump said in his statement on the White House Website, "I call on the Congress to join me in protecting and defending the dignity of every human life, including those not yet born. I call on the American people to continue to care for women in unexpected pregnancies and to support adoption and foster care in a more meaningful way, so every child can have a loving home. And finally, I ask every citizen of this great Nation to listen to the sound of silence caused by a generation lost to us, and then to raise their voices for all affected by abortion, both seen and unseen."

His statement was later on removed from the website after Biden's inauguration.