It seems that before Joe Biden ran for president of the United States, he was once against abortion, a report says. Now, he fully supports it.

Live Action reported that when Biden first entered the Senate in 1973, it was the same month when the Supreme Court ruled out that women have a fundamental right to get abortion given the Roe v. Wade case. During that time, Biden opposed the idea of abortion.

He stated, "I don't like the Supreme Court decision on abortion. I think it went too far. I don't think that a woman has the sole right to say what should happen to her body."

Aside from his strong conviction that abortion should not be allowed, Biden also supported the Hyde Amendment during his early days as a 30-year old senator. Under the amendment, federal taxpayers are banned to fund elective abortion, which includes Medicaid. He also showed strong support to constitutionally amend and overturn pro-abortion states.

Ten years later in 1983, Biden took a complete turn when he voted against the same constitutional amendment when he was one of its strong supporters previously.

Again in 1984, Biden once more supported the ban of foreign aid abortion. Under President Ronald Reagan, the "Mexico City Policy" banned funding on international organizations that advocate for decriminalization of abortion. The policy also includes abortion counseling and referrals from foreign countries.

After a decade, President Bill Clinton rescinded the Mexico City Policy, but was reinstated again in 2001 under President George Bush. In another move, President Barack Obama rescinded the policy in 2009. Finally, President Donald Trump reinstated the Pres. Reagan's original policy in 2017.

After a long line of rescinding and reinstating, Joe Biden plans to reverse the policy once again, including the pro-life policies that President Donald Trump supported, Christianity Daily reported, and promised to do so if he becomes president.

Looking back, Biden seems to oppose abortion and its funding.

"Those of us who are opposed to abortion should not be compelled to pay for them."

Eventually, he changed his position towards the matter when he ran for president. When asked about his earlier support of banning abortion funding, Biden said that he "learned a lot" since the moment he came to the United States Senate.

"I was 29 years old when I came to the United States Senate, and I have learned a lot... I'm a practicing Catholic, and it is the biggest dilemma for me in terms of comporting my... religious and cultural views with my political responsibility."

The back-and-forth of Biden's decision against abortion has become a hallmark of his political career and drew attention as he ran for president since women make up majority of voters in the U.S.

With his new stance to favor abortion, Planned Parenthood, the largest abortion corporation in the United States, gave Biden their full support during the 2020 election.

Now, the first Roman Catholic Vice President of the United States promises to reverse President Trumps pro-life policies on his first 100 days in office should he become the president of the United States in 2021.