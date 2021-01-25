Joe Biden has sparked outrage on the internet over an executive order that would force biological females to compete against transgender women who were born biologically male, reports say.

Users lashed out on Twitter and caused #BidenErasedWomen to trend after Biden signed an executive order that permits biologically born males to join female sports teams. The order also gives biological males who identify as female the right to choose to use women's bathrooms and locker rooms.

An editor in Faithwire wrote that the order stated "every person should be treated with respect and dignity and should be able to live without fear, no matter who they are or whom they love." and "Children should be able to learn without worrying about whether they will be denied access to the restroom, the locker room, or school sports."

Social media users, including Author Abigail Shrier, wrote on Twitter how extremely sexist and unfair the executive order is.

Abigail Shrier wrote, "On day 1, Biden unilaterally eviscerates women's sports. Any educational institution that receives federal funding must admit biologically-male athletes to women's teams, women's scholarships, etc. A new glass ceiling was just placed over girls."

It's important to note that according to the Bible, God created humans as either male or female only.

A tweet from Mark Perry seems to put sense into the matter via a comic:

A reporter from CBN News mentioned that advocates from the LGBTQ+ community say that Joe Biden might be the most pro-LGBTQ president ever as he promises to make the Equality Act his top legislative priority.

The reporter from CBN News also interviewed Ryan Anderson, an American political philosopher known to oppose same-sex marriages, who explained what the new executive order meant in a commentary for The Daily Signal.

"It doesn't take a crystal ball to know how Biden administration officials will interpret and apply these policies: men who identify as women must be allowed in women-only spaces, boys who identify as girls must be allowed to compete in the girls' athletic competitions, healthcare plans must pay for gender-transition procedures, doctors and hospitals must perform them, adoption agencies may not seek only married moms and dads to care for children in need," Anderson wrote.

"For an argument about discrimination to succeed, you'd have to say that an athlete with male muscle mass, bone structure, and lung capacity (to take just a few specifics) is comparable, similarly situated to an athlete with female muscle mass, bone structure, and lung capacity," Anderson also wrote.

"If you can recognize that these are not in fact comparable, similarly situated individuals, then it's hard to make a claim that 'discrimination' in the pejorative sense has occurred." he added.

"Yes, we've treated males and females differently-we have an NBA and a WNBA-but that is precisely in order to treat them equally. Equality-fairness-in athletic competition frequently requires taking the bodily differences between males and females seriously," Anderson continued.

A Breitbart article featured CeCe Telfer, a biologically male-born track athlete, who competed in the women's track events. CeCe dominated Franklin Pierce University in women's college track but people seemed upset when they learned that CeCe also competed as a man named Craig in the men's division just a year before.

NCAA allows a biological male to compete in the women's division as long as he is able to suppress his testosterone levels for a year, although it was unclear if Telfer was able to comply with the requirement.

People, of course, lashed out and a reporter from Daily Wire wrote on Twitter:

"Imagine being a woman and training hard for years so you can get a scholarship to college and then you end up competing against biological males."

Although Biden promised unity, his new executive order is concerning as it forces people of different faiths and beliefs to adapt to an unusual practice.