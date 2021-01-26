An ally of the Trump administration said that Donald Trump still plans on running for president in 2024.

The ambassador to Germany and acting director of national intelligence during the Trump administration, Richard Grenell, told Newsmax on Saturday that Trump personally told him his plan for the future presidential elections after the 2020 general elections, according to The Epoch Times.

"He's told me personally, multiple times, that he does want to run again. So we'll see if that holds and how that comes about; I think we've got a long ways to go," he said.

An article in the Blaze mentioned that Donald Trump teased a 2024 presidential campaign and is reportedly planning to form a new political party called the "Patriot Party" after he felt abandoned by some Republican leaders who voted him out.

Although Trump did not give anything out, he made a subtle hint about what's in line for him saying "We'll do something, but not just yet,"

When Grenell was asked about his opinion on the 'Patriot Party' he quickly responded with "No, we should not start the Patriot Party. We should work very hard on the Republican Party."

After speculations of Trump running again in 2024, a news article reported that in the gathered data from Pollster Frank Luntz, a great majority from the 800 voters he surveyed after the riot at the Capitol Building showed that they will still support Trump if he ever runs for president again.

"Despite their criticism of his conduct since November 3rd and last week,