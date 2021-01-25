Trump gave his first-ever public statement regarding his future plans to a reporter after leaving the White House.

Trump was approached by a reporter from Washington Examiner during his dinner with friends at the Trump International Golf Club on Friday. He didn't say much about his future plans but assured the reporter that something is coming.

"We'll do something, but not just yet," he claimed.

The interaction was cut short after one of Trump's assistants quickly swooped in.

He continued to spend his first days out of the White House playing golf with his friends.

Donald Trump made it clear that he will continue his legacy using his political power and influence even after his presidential plans not panning out in his favor. He even teased a 2024 presidential campaign during a Christmas event in the White House. Trump vowed to run for the presidency again in 4 years if he did not win the election.

"It's been an amazing four years. We are trying to do another four years," he told the audience.

In Trump's farewell address, he mentioned that his plans are just starting and that he will be back in some form.

"Now, as I prepare to hand power over to a new administration at noon on Wednesday, I want you to know that the movement we started is only just beginning. There's never been anything like it. The belief that a nation must serve its citizens will not dwindle but instead only grow stronger by the day. As long as the American people hold in their hearts deep and devoted love of country, then there is nothing this nation cannot achieve. Our communities will flourish, our people will be prosperous, our traditions will be cherished, our faith will be strong, and our future will be brighter than ever before." he vowed. "The best is yet to come." He added.

In an article from The Blaze, it was reported that Trump plans on forming his own political party called the 'Patriot Party' after he felt betrayed by some of the Republicans who partook in voting to impeach him for the second time around.

Trump feuded with some of the leaders from the Republican party, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.), after the riot at the U.S. Capitol last January 6. The party said that Trump was to be blamed for the chaos done on that day.

Sources from The Wall Street Journal said, "Trump discussed the matter with several aides and other people close to him last week," and that "The president said he would want to call the new party the 'Patriot Party'."

Although, article from Politico claimed that according to an unnamed "friend," Trump was just teasing the people and he is not going to run for the presidency again. More than half a dozen of Republicans who used to work for Trump that was interviewed said that Trump running from the presidency again is highly unlikely and if he ever changes his mind into running again, they would convince him not to.

"I think nothing is going to happen," the unnamed Trump friend said. "He won't be around in 2024. He's not going to run."

It's worth noting that Trump never conceded the Presidency to Biden at all. While he ensured that there would be a peaceful transfer of power. Trump and his team still have lawsuits challenging the validity of his rival's victory in the 2020 elections, particularly due to the proven voter fraud that occurred.