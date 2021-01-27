A Catholic minister says there's a long-running campaign to remove Christianity and its values from Western culture - and the new administration under Joe Biden is at the helm.

The new Biden administration, "with its concentrated political, media and economic power, is at the forefront of the most subtly brutal campaign in the last 100 years to de-Christianize Western culture." says Cardinal Gerhard Müller, former prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, LifeSite News reported.

Cardinal Muller said in an interview with the new German Catholic News Site, "good Catholics up to the highest levels in the Vatican" that "downplay the lives of millions of children who will now fall victim to the globally organized abortion campaign under the euphemism of 'right to reproductive health' by pointing to Trump's character flaws."

Life Site News noted that a colleague of the Cardinal emphasized how he should not narrow down everything to abortion. "After all, he said, Trump's ouster had averted the much greater danger that this madman would have pressed the nuclear button," the cardinal said before continuing:

"Individual and social ethics take precedence over politics. The line is crossed where faith and morality are offset against political calculations. I cannot support a pro-abortion politician because he builds social housing, and because of the relative good I would have to accept the absolute evil."

Cardinal Muller explained why he is against abortion with a supporting pastoral constitution from the Second Vatican Council that says "For God, the Lord of life, has conferred on men the surpassing ministry of safeguarding life in a manner which is worthy of man. Therefore from the moment of its conception life must be guarded with the greatest care while abortion and infanticide are unspeakable crimes."

"In concrete practical action, Christians in a parliament or government may not always succeed in enforcing the natural moral law in all points," Muller acknowledged right before adding,

"But they must never participate, actively or passively, in evil. At the very least, they must protest against it and - as far as they can - resist it, even if they are discriminated against for doing so."

He also indicated that any person who "as a Christian position himself against the mainstream of LGBT propaganda, abortion, legalized drug use, the dissolution of male or female sexuality, is known to be insulted as 'far-right' or even as a 'Nazi,' even though it was precisely the National Socialists with their biologistic and social Darwinist ideology who were the most open contradiction to the Christian image of man."

During Joe Biden's first few days after his inauguration, he has already signed a number of new executive orders that sparked outrage, most of which contradict the policies and beliefs imposed by the former President Donald J. Trump.

Some of Biden's political movements that are contradictory to Trump's administration policies include codifying Roe v. Wade which means abortion would be legalized nationwide if this is successfully made into a law and an executive order that allows biological males to join women's sports teams which also gives biological men the privilege to use women's bathroom and locker rooms.