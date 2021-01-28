A well-known Los Angeles pastor warned Joe Biden of the divine implications of placing his hand on the Bible while taking an oath, but vowing to uphold the things that the Almighty God hates.

Pastor John MacArthur of Grace Community Church gave Biden the serious warning during his sermon on Sunday following Biden's inauguration last Wednesday, Christian Headlines wrote.

"You can say whatever you want to say but when you touch the ark, when you place your hand on the throne of God, because God is enthroned in His Word, and you place your hand on the Word of God and pledge to do the very things that blaspheme His name."

"God doesn't want your respect, He wants your obedience", the pastor continued.

"Don't tell me you advocate for the slaughter of babies in the womb. Don't tell me you want to destroy masculinity, femininity, marriage. Don't tell me you want to fill the world with LGBTQ people in leadership, you want to justify transgender activity. Don't tell me you want to invite more Muslims in who represent a religion from Hell and then put your hand on the throne of God," he further pointed out.

MacArthur gave Biden the warning following a number of policies, executive orders and actions that the latter issued and did showing defiance to God.

These include putting an end to the 'Muslim ban', issuing an order enforcing schools to allow transgender girls to compete in women's sports, planning to reverse the Mexico City policy and nominating a transgender official to a Senate-approved post, among others.

On the very day of his inauguration, Biden revoked the policies issued by Former President Trump which aim to ban people from the Muslim countries and some African territories. These include Executive Order 13780 and Proclamations 9645, 9723 and 9983.

He also issued the "Executive Order on Preventing and Combating Discrimination on the Basis of Gender Identity or Sexual Orientation," which allows transgender women to compete in the sports for girls. A move which University of Dallas' Ryan Anderson called "spells the end of girls' and women's sports as we know them", adding that the order should be halted through lawsuits, Christian Headlines said.

In addition, Biden is expected to repeal the Mexico City Policy which President Donald J. Trump reinstated in 2017. This policy, first established by President Ronald Reagan, "prohibits U.S. international-aid money from underwriting groups that promote or perform abortion overseas," the National Review reported.

He also chose Rachel Levine, an openly transgender pediatrician from Pennsylvania who was born Richard Levine, as the Department of Health and Human Services' assistant secretary of health.

Last year, MacArthur defied the government-mandated restrictions, fines and court actions to keep his church open. He fought for the legal right of the church to continue holding worship services every Sunday in spite of the fines they were facing then. He said that it only made the church flourished bringing in a thousand more members and revealed that people all across America have driven and flown in just to worship with them, The Christian Post reported.