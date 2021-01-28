Former Hawaii Representative Tulsi Gabbard has spoken in alarm during an interview with Tucker Carlson last Tuesday at how President Joseph Biden, Jr.'s team are "moving in laser-like fashion" to undermine American's rights and freedoms stated in the Constitution.

Breitbart reported that Gabbard claimed Democrats led by California Representative Adam Schiff and former CIA Director John Brennan are trying to turn America into a police state in so far as their proposal to "deal with perceived threats to public safety" is concerned.

"The very first thing that any President does after they've gotten elected, any member of Congress and every one of us who has served in the military is we take an oath, and we swear to support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic," Gabbard stated.

"The reason that this is the first thing that we do is because our Constitution is the foundation of this country and who we are. It is what guarantees us our civil liberties, our freedoms that are endowed to us, not by any man or person in government, but are endowed to us by our Creator, and so this is something that we must all unite around."

"This is something that we recognize that those who stormed the Capitol on January 6 trying to stop Congress from fulfilling their constitutional responsibilities, they were acting as domestic terrorists undermining our Constitution. As you pointed out in my video, those like John Brennan, Adam Schiff, and others are also acting as domestic terrorists because they are also undermining our Constitution by trying to take away our civil liberties and rights that are guaranteed to us," she added.

Quoting Brennan, Gabbard said, "'Members of the Biden team who have been nominated or appointed are now moving in laser-like fashion to try to uncover as much as they can about what looks very similar to insurgency movements they've seen overseas where they germinate in different parts of the country and gain strength and bring together an unholy alliance, frequently of religious extremists, authoritarians, fascist bigots, racist, nativist, and even libertarians."

Gabbard said that this is "the extent that they are going to try to undermine the rights and freedoms that are guaranteed to every one of us, and it is incredibly dangerous."

In her Twitter account, Gabbard had been repeatedly calling out to Biden to safeguard the Constitution.

"President Biden, I call upon you & all of Congress from both parties to denounce efforts by Brennan & others to take away our civil liberties endowed to us by our Creator & guaranteed in our Constitution. If you don't stand up to them now, then our country will be in great peril," she said Tuesday.

Then adding in a succeeding post, "@joebiden Your leadership is needed now to denounce those like John Brennan & Rep Schiff who are advocating for targeting half the country as potential domestic terrorists. Truly unite the American people around our Constitution & the rights that are endowed to us by our Creator."

Previously, she warned that the Domestic Terrorism Bill could target pro-life Christians and almos half of the country.

"The mob who stormed the capitol to try to stop Congress from carrying out its constitutional responsibilities were behaving like domestic enemies of our country. But let us be clear, the John Brennan's, Adam Schiffs and the oligarchs in Big Tech who are trying to undermine our constitutionally-protected rights and turn our country into a police state with KGB-style 'surveillance' are also domestic enemies-and much more powerful, and therefore dangerous, than the mob which stormed the capitol," she stressed in Twitter with a video of herself giving emphasis on her point.

Gabbard called on everyone for unity and to protect the Constitution, "We must unite to protect our Constitution & stand up to the likes of Brennan, Schiff & Big Tech who are trying to take away our civil liberties & undermine our Constitution. If our leaders fail to denounce & stop them now, then the country we love & cherish will no longer exist."