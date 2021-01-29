Actor and Filmmaker Kirk Cameron launched two days after President Joseph Biden, Jr.'s inauguration his 100-Day Plan for America's revival into its "Godly roots" to contradict the historical revisionism currently happening in the country, inviting others to make their own plan, too.

Cameron announced in his Instagram account a day before on his 100-day plan out of emphatizing with the rest of Americans who "sense the deep division, feel distracted by so many different things going on," who are "battleworn having come through the election process," who are "fearful and concerned and confused about the truth and what is really happening in the nation right now," who are "mischaracterized by certain groups of people," who are feeling "COVID-fatigued and are tired of living in fear."

"You know every president has a 100-day plan and instead of waiting to see what someone else's 100-day plan look like, I want to invite you to create your own 100-day plan," he announced via an FB Live last Jan. 22.

"I love this country," he added, "What I want more than anything in my own heart and my family and this country is revival. I want to see life come rushing back--spiritual life--rushing back into my world and into your world."

Cameron revealed his plan, entitled "American Campfire Revival", while in his own backyard in a campfire setting that he referred to as a "church backyard service" open to all beliefs. He said the plan was inspired by the book written by his friend Marshal Foster entitled, "The American Covenant: The Untold Story."

He reads some lines from the book in every session after some praise and worship and prayers. His launching video garnered 2.5M views while his present session, Day 8 (Jan. 28), has 647K views so far.

He said during the American Campfire Revival's launching that he wanted to "learn about the importance of" America's "Christian history--the faith religious roots that produced the fruit of liberty and freedom and prosperity" in the "nation that we've come to love so much."

He wished that people will "follow" him not "out of fear" by replacing "fear with faith and move" with him in faith that "God has a purpose for our nation" and that "purpose has not expired." Reading from the book, he revealed that "what makes America so great" is that the American founding fathers actually made a covenant with God in establishing the country.

"I believe America has been the most amazing manifestation of the blessings of God for all people is why all people want to come here. But what has made America so special, so unique, so great? Well, I'm learning that there was something that our forefathers understood that we've forgotten. We've forgotten something--for hundreds of years we've moved away from something that was so essential to our forefathers and our founding fathers and we got to get back to it!" He stressed.

Cameron cited afterwards from the book that "the American Covenant--the original American Covenant--is the very reason why" America has been "so blessed" and but Americans have "fallen away from that and over the years" have even "ripped God out of the reason for America's greatness."

"We said that it's our great democracy, or it's our educational system, or it's natural resources, or our military, or its our entrepreneurial mind and our hardwork. And while all those things maybe true to one extent or another--those are the--that's the fruit that's produced by the root of America's greatness and that is the relationship that our founding fathers and our forefathers had with God," he pointed out.

He said the Mayflower Compact was the "great American Covenant" that lead to the creation of other covenants such as the "Declaration of Independence" that was "rich with Christian faithful language depending on the sovereignty and the protection of God" and the Constitution of the United States.

"And if we're ever to see America revived and renewed, we've got to reaffirm our original covenant with God--we've got to repentently reaffirm that covenant with God," he stressed, "We Americans have forgotten our response to God's purposes--that original solemn covenant. We've got to talk about going back to God!"

In his Day 8 session, he said that the current turmoils the country faced along with the pandemic are actually "wake up calls" from God to go back to this covenant because Americans have been so swayed by secularism.

Cameron actually echoed former President Donald Trump's intention for establishing the 1776 Commission, which came out with a final report last Jan. 18 that was intended for use in American schools to battle revisionism in the country. The 1776 Commission, however, was revoked by Biden on his first day of office last Jan. 20 and information on it was removed from the White House website into the National Archives.

Alongside these movements, the San Francisco School Board announced last Jan. 26 the renaming 44 of its district schools since the historical people the said schools were attributed to were allegedly found to have faulty legacies related to racism, slavery, or human rights violations. Of those names to be removed include America's founding fathers Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln, Theodore Roosevelt, and George Washington - men who founded the country in faith.