Time Magazine has come out with an article that used "linguistic gymnastics" to describe efforts to "protect" the results of the 2020 U.S. presidential elections according to report.

Townhall said Time Magazine used interesting words to explain how the November 2020 elections "was pretty much rigged." The outlet projected that what happened during the elections "will remain fresh in the minds of" President Donald Trump's supporters and suggested that Republicans better learn how to steer away from the issue especially if comes out again during the 2022 campaign by focusing on "Voter integrity" instead.

According to Townhall, Time Magazine detailed the full effort conducted by "left-wing activists and big business with squishy Republicans operatives" to ensure that Trump was defeated in the elections. The media outlet described Time's "lengthy" article as a "war waged on multiple fonts that didn't affirm the elections as "rigged" but only "fortified," giving Trump's announcements on it a "validation" on it.

"You have to love the linguistic gymnastics here. It's pretty much that, I'd say. It's manipulation at its best, but not all manipulation is illegal. It's shady. It's toeing the line of felonious activity, but as we saw on Wall Street recently, it's not always illegal, slimy as that may sound. So, that being said, this is even more disturbing. It further reinforces what we already know regarding institutional bias. In fact, it's one that could kill us as a movement," Townhall said.

The said Time article, entitled, "The Secret History Of The Shadow Campaign That Saved The 2020 Election," was published last Thursday, February 4. Time said "corporate America turned on" Trump when he refused to concede to the results such that there was a "conspiracy unfolding behind the scenes one that both curtailed the protests and coordinated the resistance from CEOs."

"The pact was formalized in a terse, little-noticed joint statement of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and AFL-CIO published on Election Day. Both sides would come to see it as a sort of implicit bargain-inspired by the summer's massive, sometimes destructive racial-justice protests-in which the forces of labor came together with the forces of capital to keep the peace and oppose Trump's assault on democracy," Time said.

Time elaborated that the "pact" went beyond business and labor. It was "a vast cross-partisan campaign to protect election" that "touched every aspect of the election." It narrated in well-woven figure of speech how "Trump and his allies were running their own campaign to spoil the election" as the "democracy campaigners watched with alarm."

"This is the inside story of the conspiracy to save the 2020 election, based on access to the group's inner workings, never-before-seen documents and interviews with dozens of those involved from across the political spectrum," it stressed. "It is the story of an unprecedented, creative and determined campaign whose success also reveals how close the nation came to disaster."

We’ve known for a long time that a cabal of far-left activists, Big Tech oligarchs, and Democratic Party operatives were conspiring to hijack this election, but it’s stunning to see just how proud they are about corrupting the electoral process. https://t.co/ET6H5YUJUL — Phillip Kline (@PhillDKline) February 5, 2021

Time revealed that the architect behind the anti-Trump campaign was Mike Podhorzer, who is the senior adviser to the country's largest union federation AFL-CIO. Podhorzer is said to be a "political strategist" who has established the "secretive firm" named Analyst Institute in 2000 to apply "scientific methods to political campaigns" and have, as a result brought the "biggest advances in political technology in recent decades."

Podhorzer joined his efforts with a coalition of "resistance" organizations called the Fight Back Table that has already formed the Democracy Defense Coalition. Alongside this, Podhorzer also worked with Protect Democracy to come up with an alliance as early March 2020 to identify their strategies in defeating Trump that ended in the formulation of the "five steps to victory." Their efforts proved successful for "democracy won in the end," Time said.

"The will of the people prevailed. But it's crazy, in retrospect, that this is what it took to put on an election in the United States of America," Time ended its article.

It's worth noting that the "people" whose "will" has "prevailed" as Time purported, actually support Trump's fight for election integrity.

Townhall provides a funny, if not sarcastic summary of Time's lengthy explanation of the things that happened behind the scenes to make Biden win:

"A bunch of wealthy and powerful fat cats doling out cash, hiring operatives to control the media landscape, making sure the spigot is turned off on stories they don't like, changing the election laws, executing what sounds like a subliminal messaging effort, and making social media companies do their part in all areas on this list," Townhall said.

"Yeah, that's definitely not rigging," it added.