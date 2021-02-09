U.S. House Representative Burgess Owens believes that changes made by the Biden administration, with the support of a Democrat congress, will unleash socialism and Marxism in the country.

Utah Rep. Burgess Owens recently criticized the Biden administration and the Democrat congress that supports the president for their rather anti-American policy changes. Rep. Owens is concerned that such changes will reveal socialism's downside in the coming years, if not months.

In a recent interview with Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle, Rep. Owens criticized President Biden's decision to cancel the Keystone XL pipeline project and push to raise the minimum wage up to $15.

Rep. Owens, who is a retired football player and former NFL player for the New York Jets and the Oakland Raiders, is pointing out that the Biden administration, alongside the Democrat congress, are making policy changes that will showcase "the downside of socialism and Marxism" in the country. Rep. Owens said, "Nobody ever succeeds out of it. There's always misery."

Misery, there truly is as according to FOX Business, the cancellation of the Keystone XL project ordered by the Biden administration has affected 26,100 indirect and direct jobs and people with mouths to feed.

That is not the only lasting impact of the Biden administration's and the Democrat congress' major policy changes. If and when the new move to increase minimum wage up to $15 takes effect, the United States will lose about 1.4 million jobs by 2025, Breitbart reported.

Rep. Owens said that socialism's downside will be felt within a "two-year window," which will show the people what the Democrats' agenda truly is. But he warned that the Republicans won't be sitting around waiting for things to dramatically change.

He pointed out that the Republicans still have a margin in the House of Representatives after flipping 15 seats. He said, "It was a miracle, the smallest margin since WWII, which means very simply this: Democrat 'moderates' want to be around for the next two years, they're going to have to come to get we the people succeeding, they have to work and really work. They can't go to the far left if they truly want that to happen."

Rep. Burgess believes that instead of creating anti-American policies that cost millions of jobs, the Biden administration and the Democrat congress should be more concerned about opening back up America, getting people back to work, kids in schools, and providing vaccines to citizens who want them.

Rep. Owens' patriotic support for American jobs and American lives are evident in the first meeting as a new member of the House Judiciary Committee, in which he was criticized for pushing a Republican amendment to require the Pledge of Allegiance during meetings.

According to The Salt Lake Tribune, Rep.Owens called the Democratic representatives' rejection of such an amendment rather unpatriotic. The Utah representative insisted, "It's not about words, it is about actions: 15 seconds to show our kids that we are adults who can agree to disagree, and we love our country enough to at least stand and represent our flag."