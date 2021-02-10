Senate Democrats voted down an amendment protecting babies who survived abortion, otherwise known as the Born Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, on Thursday.

As per Christian Headlines, the Senate Democrats defeated the Born Alive Act, which would have imposed criminal and civil penalties for doctors who failed to provide health care for babies who survived abortion. The penalties are imposed on "providers who fail to exercise the same degree of care for babies who survive an abortion or attempted abortion as would be provided to another child born at the same gestational age."

Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse presented the amendment in a brief speech which gathered the support of Democrat Senators Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Bob Casey of Pennsylvania alongside all Republican Senators that were 52 in total, which is 8 votes short of the needed 60 for the amendment to be added to the budget resolution, the Christian Headlines said.

"Every baby, whether she's born in a state of the art hospital with a NICU unit, or whether she's born in an abortion clinic in a strip mall - every baby is born with dignity, and is created in God's image," Sasse raised in his speech.

"And she deserves care. This amendment is aimed at making sure that babies who survive abortions get the same degree of care that any other newborn would. There's nothing partisan about that," he added. "There's a lot of complicated debates in this chamber but this isn't actually one of them. Here's a chance for 100 senators to come together and support every baby. Every baby deserves a fighting chance."

The Catholic Review added that the Born Alive Act requires health workers to transport the child immediately to the hospital following appropriate care. The Act, which was enacted by Congress in 2002, was amended to include the recognition of the baby born alive after abortion as "full legal persons under federal law," the Catholic Review explained.

National Right To Life President Carol Tobias said in a statement that this "shows just how extreme the majority of Senate Democrats are." Tobias pointed out that the Act "is not about abortion" as purported by pro-abortion groups but saving the life of a child who survived it.

"There is no such thing as a 'post-birth abortion.' Allowing a child to die after birth is infanticide," she quipped. "After surviving the violence of abortion, these newborn babies should be given the chance to survive."

Similarly, pro-life group Susan B. Anthony List condemned the Democrats while gave thanks to Sasse for the amendment via Twitter.

"BREAKING: 52 senators just voted to protect living, breathing babies who survive an abortion. (60 votes were required to pass) Requiring medical care for newborn infants shouldn't be up for debate. 77% of voters agree. This SHOULD have passed 100-0," Susan B. Anthony List said

"Thank you @SenSasse for introducing the amendment tonight that simply requires EQUAL medical care for infants, whether they're born in the L&D ward of a hospital, or "accidentally" in an abortion facility," the group added in its Twitter post with the video of the senator during his speech.

Los Angeles Auxiliary Archbishop Robert Barron, on the other hand, took to Facebook to express how "apalled" he was for the disturbing decision of the Democrats.

In a live video message, the archbishop expressed agreement with Sasse that "this should be a non-problem--this should be of anything obvious to us that a child who survived an abortion procedure" and pointed out that if this is "too difficult for the other side to see" then there is no possibility now to create a bridge with those who voted against it.

"What you see is a complete, it seems to me, trumping of the objective by the subject. Is it simply a matter of a decision of the mother or the doctor over the objective reality of this child in dire need who could be saved and is not saved because of subjective decision. I don't know what to do with that, I don't know where to move with that," he stressed.

"In the meantime, what the Church has to do, if a bridge can't be built here--I don't think that is possible--is to raise its voice in protest on behalf of these victims," he ended.