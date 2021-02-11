People who have lived in Communist countries, including Christians who fled and became refugees in America, say talks about "deprogramming" Trump supporters are like "flashbacks" of the past.

Michael Beller, a former attorney for PBS, was caught on camera by Project Veritas saying children of Trump supporters should be taken away from their parents and put into re-education camps.

"Even if Biden wins, we go for all the Republican voters, and homeland Security will take their children away," Beller said in the leaked video posted by Project Veritas.

"And we'll put them [Trump supporters' children] into re-education camps," he added.

Michael Beller was fired from his job later, although, several voices in the media are still calling for Trump supporters to be "deprogrammed," CBN News reported.

Eugene Robinson of the Washington Post said on MSNBC, "There are millions of Americans, almost all white, almost all Republicans, who somehow need to be deprogrammed."

"The question is how are we going to really almost deprogram these people who have signed up for the cult of Trump?" also said Journalist Katie Couric on HBO's Real Time with Bill Maher.

Trump supporters are being called "mentally ill," and are being censored, doxxed, de-platformed, blacklisted, and demonetized which was described as "flashbacks" by some who have lived in communist countries, also according to CBN News.

Dale Hurd of CBN News said, "For those who lived under communist dictatorships, what's happening in America has disturbing parallels."

Dr. Bob Fu, Chinese Pastor and Founder of China Aid, a Christian organization dedicated to exposing Communist China's abusive actions against believers, was a student leader during Tiananmen Square pro-democracy demonstrations in 1989. He also proudly attended the Jan. 6th Trump rally at the National Mall.

Pastor Fu says that the call for "re-education" and "deprogramming" of Trump supporters is straight out of the Chinese communist party playbook.

"These kinds of tactics, they all require forced conformity and if you don't comply, then you will be punished. They want to make every American conform one way of ideology and a one way of thinking." Fu said.

When Hugo Chavez took power in Venezuela, Elizabeth Rogliani and her family had to flee the country. Last year, she made a video warning people about the similarities between Antifa and Black Lives Matter rioting in America and the events happening in Venezuela.

She said on her Instagram, "I have already lived through this thing when I was living in Venezuela."

Rogliani also said it's Chavez's tactic to label political opposition as potential domestic terrorists or fascists. This move, she said, is used to stigmatize those who oppose him.

"This calling out the opposition or Republicans as terrorist or fascist, that is the kind of language I saw a lot," Rogliani said, "The late president Hugo Chavez used to call us fascist and terrorist as well."

She believes that one ominous sign for America has been all the Republicans flocking to more secure messaging platforms like Telegram because it is exactly what happened in Venezuela when the democratic opposition was de-platformed and opposition leaders began to be arrested.

"We jumped into Telegram really early on," Rogliani said, "So I find that very interesting how it's happening so fast here,"