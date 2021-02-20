President Joe Biden reportedly excused China's Uyghur genocide as a mere "cultural norm" among the Chinese, contradicting former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's declaration last January.

The Gateway Pundit reported last Tuesday that Biden is now spreading Communist China Propaganda with his statement excusing the Uyghur genocide as "just a Chinese cultural norm" based on Navy veteran and China analyst Jack Posobiec's tweets.

"BREAKING: Joe Biden spreads direct CCP talking points when asked about Xi Jinping's genocide of the Uyghurs," Posobiac reacted.

"Joe Biden just said the Uyghur genocide is just a Chinese cultural norm and reminded Americans that China has been victimized by the West in the past," Posobiec said in a succeeding tweet, "These are direct CCP propaganda lines."

Posobiac's post is a retweet of Steve Guest's tweet that contained the video of Biden's interview with CNN. Steve Guest is Senator Ted Cruz' Special Advisor for Communications. The video has been viewed 4.4M times as of this writing.

In the interview with CNN Townhall on February 16, Biden was asked on his take regarding People's Republic of China President Xi Jinping's Uyghur genocide. He responded explaining Jinping's "rationale" for China and defended the need for the "forceful" actions being committed to achieve their country's goal of "One China Policy."

"The central principle of Xi Jinping is that there must be a united, tightening control in China, and he uses his rationale for the things he does based on that," Biden responded to CNN.

"I point out to him, no American president can be sustained as a president if he doesn't reflect the values of the United States," he added, "and so the idea that I'm not going to speak out against what he's doing in Hong Kong, what he's doing with the Uyghurs in western mountains of China, and Taiwan, trying to end the One China Policy by making it forceful, I say--and by the he says--he gets it."

"Culturally there are different norms in each country and their leaders are expected to follow," he stressed.