With all that is happening in the world, Franklin Graham gives counsel on how to get through these "trying times."

In a short video released on their website, the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, Franklin Graham urged Christians and believers to "stay focused on God and His Word."

Things are constantly changing in the world and people need to hold on to one thing that remains constant and true - God's Word.

As the evangelist emphasized, times may be changing but God and His Word do not change.

"God's Word doesn't change. God is the same yesterday, today, tomorrow, forever. He doesn't change. Times may change. Things around us may change. But God doesn't change. And he wants us to stay put in His Word."

Graham called for Christians to stand up and not compromise what God is saying especially in a time like this. As the leader of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association and Samaritan's Purse declared, "the world is watching" on what Christians will do.

"As Christians it's important that we stand... Stand up. Don't compromise. There's a lot of Christians today that compromise and we cannot compromise on God's Word [or] His standards. The world is watching."

Graham added that Christians can only influence when the world sees their faithfulness. He also called for believers to be the "salt" and "light" to preserve and "shine before our dark world."

"If we stay faithful the world sees that and we can be an influence. We are to be the light. We are to be the salt. Salt is for preserving and light is to let our light shine before our dark world," Graham said.

In a little over a minute, Graham emphasized the importance of focusing on God and His Word and how Christians must remain obedient to it.

"Every believer, you stay in God's Word and [be] obedient to His Word."

It's true that those who believe God obey Him by obeying His commands which can only be found in the Bible.

The Book of Joshua 1:8 also tells people to meditate God's Word day and night so that they will not turn away from it, but to do according to what God is saying so that their way can be successful and prosperous.

The Scripture reads:

"This Book of the Law shall not depart from your mouth, but you shall meditate on it day and night, so that you may be careful to do according to all that is written in it. For then you will make your way prosperous, and then you will have good success."

Earlier in November, Graham encouraged people by quoting Psalms 46:1 in the face of trials and every other difficulty that everyone has to face in light of the pandemic saying that God is "our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble."

He also quoted the Scriptures in 1 Thessalonians 5:18 where Paul urged the believers to "give thanks in all circumstances."

Indeed, the Bible contains many Scriptures that talk of encouragement, faith, and God's everlasting promise. Hebrews 13:5 says "He will never leave us nor forsake us" and even with all that is happening, God is ever present to help those who call upon Him.