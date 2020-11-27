Evangelist Franklin Graham, President of Samaritan's Purse and the Billy Graham Evangelical Association, recently posted an encouraging message on Facebook to spur believers to be thankful to God despite all that has happened throughout the year.

"2020," the son of the late great Billy Graham began saying. "A year like no other we've experienced."

Indeed, 2020 saw many things happen to people everywhere, especially in the United States. The famous preacher went on to enumerate some of these things that have happened, most of them unpleasant and even worse than that:

COVID-19

First, Graham acknowledged the devastating effects of the 2019 novel coronavirus that began spreading in Wuhan, China, and out into all the world - including America.

"We have had a pandemic," he said. "We have been locked down like never before."

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that as of Nov. 25, 2020, there has been a total of 12,498,734 cases across all states in America. Of these, 259,005 have died as a result of being infected with the virus.

These cases led to governments forcing lockdowns on churches and economies. Churches all across America were prevented from gathering.

Natural calamities

Second, the spiritual leader also spoke of the calamities that occurred in the US this year:

"We've seen incredible destruction from storms, fires, and flooding across the country," he said.

The US has seen a variety of terrible calamities in 2020. Per the Scientific American, wildfires have ravaged the western areas, while tropical cyclones have wreaked havoc in coastal areas. The country also saw more hurricanes than it did in previous years. The National Hurricane Center and Central Pacific Hurricane Center says the country saw a "record-breaking Atlantic hurricane season."

US Politics

Third, he then spoke of the massive hatred for the US President, President Donald Trump. He also spoke of the fraudulent US Elections, the results of which remain pending due to voter fraud. Big tech and media also joined in to censor reports favoring conservatives and the President.

"We have seen the president of the U.S. attacked from within like no other president in history. We've had an election with results still pending that causes great concern for many about the future of our country," he said.

Encouragement

Graham then went on to urge believers that "in the midst of this trying year, there is no better time than now to turn our hearts toward God, who is with us through the storms, and humbly thank Him for His tender mercies, His patience, and His gracious provisions for us."

He then cited a very popular verse in the Bible, one that every Christian needs to remember whenever they face trials, challenges and difficulties of every kind:

"He is "our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble" (Psalm 46:1)," he said.

The renowned preacher also reminded believers that God urges His people, via 1 Thessalonians 5:18, to "give thanks in all circumstances," which includes every circumstance this year, whether pleasant or not.

Surveys reveal that people aren't as thankful as they used to be before 2020 and the pandemic in particular. Nevertheless, there are so many things to be thankful to God for, such as family.

If there's one thing to be truly thankful for despite everything that's happened this year, however, it has got to be the love of God and His saving power that is made available by putting one's faith and trust in God's Son, Jesus Christ.

"Most of all," Frank Graham said, "I'm thankful for God's love and His saving power in my life and the life of anyone who will put their faith and trust in His Son, Jesus Christ-"For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life."