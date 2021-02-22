Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to speak at the 2021 Conservative Political Action Conference on February 25 to 28 reportedly on conservative causes and President Joseph Biden, Jr.'s "disastrous" policies.

CBN News said that Trump will making his first public appearance since he left the highest seat in the land in the upcoming Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) that will be held next week in Hyatt Regency Orlando, Florida.

As per CBN News, Trump will continue in politics as he presses on with the Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement, which is steadily strong.

"Our historic, patriotic and beautiful movement to Make America Great Again has only just begun. In the months ahead I have much to share with you, and I look forward to continuing our incredible journey together to achieve American greatness for all of our people. There has never been anything like it!" Trump said in a statement last week, as echoed by CBN News.

The Guardian, on the other hand, reported that Trump will be discussing the future of Republicans and Biden's "disastrous" policies.

"He'll be talking about the future of the Republican party and the conservative movement. Also look for the 45th president to take on President [Joe] Biden's disastrous amnesty and border policies," a source told The Guardian.

The conference, The Guardian said, will include a number of top Republicans being eyed for the 2024 presidential elections. These include former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem. Both are said to be speakers of the event along with select members of the American Conservative Union, and leaders of various organizations, including media outlets The Washington Times, Talk Radio 77 WABC, Townhall, and Daily Caller.

It is said that former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley and former Vice President Mike Pence will also be present in the conference along with Donald Trump, Jr., city officials, and Republicans. Haley and Pence, however, are not mentioned in the list of speakers for the event.

An agenda of the conference would be how to get back Congress from the Democrats in 2022 after Republican leaders have become edgy losing in the Georgia runoffs, the rise of rightwing Trump supporters, and losing the Senate's control to the Democrats, The Guardian stressed.

According to the Conservative Political Action Conference website, the different aspects of the First Amendment will be discussed by various speakers that include former Governor Scott Walker, former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, and Oklahoma Senator James Lankford. The different Amendments will also be tackled in line with recent experiences on the elections.

Other topics to be discussed include protecting elections, fighting for the freedom of speech, big tech and media, the Biden Administration, devaluing American citizenship, fighting for life, foreign policy, protecting elections, China's puppets, the Left's agenda on healthcare, and the American Dream. Part of the Conservative Political Action Conference is the Ronald Reagan Dinner, which celebrates American conservative values. The Ronald Reagan Dinner has been running for 40 years now according to the conference website.

The Conservative Political Action Conference was launched in 1974 to bring together hundreds of conservative leaders and organizations across the United States and the world, making it the "largest and most influential gathering of conservatives in the world."