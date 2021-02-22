Kevin Sorbo referred to Facebook as having "more power than" the government after his account was deleted with no warning last February 12.

"All I can say is that I find it amazing that a place like Facebook has more power than our government, apparently. And the government allows them to do what they're doing right now, in terms of just canceling people that they don't agree with," Sorbo said.

Breitbart reported that Sorbo posted content in Facebook that it's "fact checkers" deemed "debunked" coronavirus vaccines information.

"We removed Kevin Sorbo's Page for repeatedly sharing debunked claims about the coronavirus or vaccines," a spokesperson of Facebook told Breitbart in an interview.

Sorbo explained through his interview at Fox News that it has been a year that Facebook has been sending him warnings each time he posted something they do not agree with, whether it just be something he shared from other Facebook users or from things he read from credible sources. He said he would take down the post every time he was warned about it. But, unlike before, he was not warned before the Big Tech company decided to delete his account, which had 500,000 followers.

"Every time, they'd come back to me and say, 'Hey, look, we got to get rid of this, because we think this is--fake news.' I take it down, even though I could argue with that, but, you know, I don't want to lose my page," he elaborated.

"But this time around, they just took me down. There were no warnings or anything like that. I've been more than happy to take down whatever offensive post that Facebook deemed that I should not be posting," he added.

According to Sorbo, he would previously receive a "blanket statement" that the post being asked to be taken down "does not meet with" Facebook's "guidelines" such that they will be removing his post. There are also times he would receive a warning that he will lose his account if he won't take the post down.

When his account was deleted in Facebook, he quickly resorted to Twitter to announce it. He referred to Facebook as a "digital assassin" who "deemed him" as "less than human" to have deleted his account so outrightly.

"Freedom of speech, obviously, as we know, has gone out the window," Sorbo raised.

He expressed, during his Fox News interview, is regret for losing his followers who were not given the time to follow him in his new account in CloutHub or in Parler. He also conveyed his happiness in leaving Facebook.

"Being a Christian and a conservative in Hollywood, that' kind of is like being a double leper, so I've got my own battles to deal with. And thank God for independent movies, otherwise I wouldn't have a career right now, 'Sorbo' raised.

"I'm more than happy to leave Facebook, but don't take away the followers. Because the majority of them obviously liked what I was saying, and liked my movies and TV shows," he said.