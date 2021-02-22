The Chinese Communist Party is up on its heels buying schools in the United Kingdom as part of its "Communist Takeover" warned Brexit Leader Nigel Farage.

Breitbart reported that Farage has warned there is a "communist takeover" happening in the United Kingdom by the Chinese Communist Party through the acquisition of private schools.

"The world is being taken over by stealth by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Under a neo-colonial project, President Xi Jinping hopes to achieve global economic domination via massive international investments," Farage revealed.

Similar to what China did in the United States where it has bought many American Colleges, Breitbart stressed that "large swaths of Britain's private education sector" are now owned by firms connected to the Chinese government.

"For example, three schools and a network of colleges are now owned by the Bright Scholar Group, run by Yang Huiyan, whose billionaire father is a senior member of the Chinese Communist Party. In essence, this is nothing less than a Communist takeover of part of Britain's private education sector," Farage exposed.

"Meanwhile, there's the role of the Confucius Institutes. Under the control of the Chinese government, its students are taught a grossly sanitised version of Chinese history and politics," he added.

Senior members of the Chinese Communist Party own 17 private schools in the United Kingdom. Breitbart said the Daily Mail conducted an investigation on the said schools and discovered that they were "whitewashing" students' view of the country, which has a track record of violating the rights of Christians, and is currently committing genocide against Uyghurs in Xinjiang.

The goal of buying the schools is to present a "Whitewashed" view of China to students and to propagate the One Belt, One Road global initiative, which involves a two-pronged plan of having an overland Silk Road Economic Belt and a Maritime Silk Road that Communist China intends to run from Asia to Europe.

BREAKING



Chinese billionaires with direct links to the CCP are buying up British schools — and flooding the curriculum with their propaganda.



This Communist takeover of our education system must be stopped. pic.twitter.com/3KsmUKIzev — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) February 20, 2021

As per the Daily Mail, the private schools are "actually giving communist-approved lessons that are a thread to free speech." Farage called on the British government to "wake up and act quickly against it."

In December, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo revealed that American Colleges have been self-censoring against anything China out of fear of offending China who provides financing. It should also be expected that a "feeding frenzy" is expected by experts as firms seek to expand their influence.

One of the factors for the buy out is that, "Many independent schools are facing a funding crisis because of the pandemic." The Chinese Communist Party is actually targeting schools that are experiencing financial difficulties because of the coronavirus.

Part of the investigation conducted by Daily Mail showed that the Princess Diana preparatory school is owned by a Chinese group "that openly trades on her name."

The schools under Chinese control, as per Daily Mail, are: Abbots Bromley School near Lichfield and its branch in Staffordshire, Heathfield Knoll school, Thetford Grammar School in Norfolk, S. Michael's School in Lanelli, Carmarthanshire; Bourmemouth Collegiate School, Bosworth Independent College in Northampton, Abbots Bromley School near Lichfield and STaffordshire, Ipswich High School, Wisbech Grammar in Cambridgeshire; Kingsley School in Bideford, Devon; Riddlesworth Hall Preparatory School in Norfolk, Adcote School for Girls near Shrewsburry, Shropsire; Myddleton College in Denbigh, Wales; Heathfield Knoll School, Worcs; Chase Grammar School, Staffordshire; St. Bees School, Cumbri; and Abbotsholme School, Derbyshire.