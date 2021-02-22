Christian television personality Jessa Duggar Seewald announced Thursday that she's pregnant with her fourth baby and gave thanks to the Lord for giving them this "precious gift."

The "Counting On" reality star announced her pregnancy on Instagram, showing an ultrasound image of her baby's side profile, which is due this summer. Seewald is currently in her second trimester and said that her pregnancy is going smoothly.

"We're looking forward to summertime, and here's our #1 reason! Thank you, God, for this precious gift! #RainbowBaby" Seewald wrote on Instagram along with the ultrasound image.

The term "rainbow baby," which Seewald mentioned in her Instagram post, describes a pregnancy that follows an infant loss or miscarriage, according to Christian Post.

Seewald's fourth child will be the 21st grandchild for TV personalities Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar, the patriarch and matriarch of the "19 Kids and Counting" dynasty.

Jim and Michelle now have 19 grandchildren, but Kendra Caldwell Duggar, Joseph's Duggar's wife, is expected to deliver her third child, a girl, later this month, which will be the 20th Duggar grandchild, which would make Jess and Ben's fourth baby the 21st grandchild.

The couple has three children namely, Spurgeon (4 years old), Henry (3 years old), and Ivy (1 year old), and they are all excited for their new sibling.

"Spurgeon and Henry are very excited. They understand. We have little pregnancy apps on my phone that we look at and they get to see updates of the baby's progress and growth." Jessa explained in a video adding that their youngest child, Ivy, still can't understand what's happening.

"We're really excited to see Ivy step into her role as a big sister. I think she is going to be great at that," she said.

Jessa and Ben Seewald said in a statement: "The pregnancy is going smoothly, and both baby and Jessa are doing well. We are so grateful to God for the precious gift of a new life! The kids are delighted, and we can hardly wait to welcome this little one into our arms this summer."

The proud parents expressed their excitement and joy over their expecting child following "the heartbreaking loss of a baby last year".

The Seewald family resides in Northwest Arkansas near their family and were married in November 2014.

Jessa's husband, Ben Seewald, got ordained as a pastor to a church in January, Christianity Daily reported. Guinn, Ben's mom, posted photos of Ben's ordination at the time, but did not mention the name of the church or the ministers who ordained him.

Jessa is known to grow up in a God-fearing family and even shared in a video how her spiritual journey went through.

Through her almost half an hour clip, Jessa gave a glimpse of how she made it through and continues to do so while encouraging others to be transparent of their spiritual walk.

"I think if Christians were more open about the hard times, I think if Christians were more raw, you might find that more people go through this," the pastor's wife stated.