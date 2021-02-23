Tempe, Arizona will be the new site of JCFilms Studios, a faith-based, family-friendly movie studio that according to the company's website will "operate as a non-profit film ministry." The studio, which is designed as a "hub for Christian movie making," aims to use film as an avenue to "change the culture for Christ'' with compelling, entertaining, and wholesome content.

JCFilms President Jason Campbell told FOX10 Phoenix that the company's goal is to create between 6 to 12 films within the next year and make it a central hub "for people of faith to get together and make family-friendly content."

Campbell also shared that Arizona is teeming with talent that the film industry can benefit from. He shared that there is an "immense amount of talent" from people who are actors, filmmakers, production staff, and more.

In fact, JCFilms' website encourages locals to "write that script, take that acting class, start that film production and get involved" with the new faith-based film studio's goal of expanding in the area.

With more than 30 faith and family films under its name, the studio hopes to expand its collection of offerings to Christian viewers. It is starting with an upcoming film titled "Forgiven," which deals with issues of child abuse, starring Christian actor Dean Cain.

Cain shared that Arizona is "a great place to film" because it has "better weather than Los Angeles, it's got incredible areas and places to film that can double for anything."

JCFilms' "Forgiven" will delve into the real-life story of Andrea Weber-Pomykala, a real estate investor from Phoenix who was physically, emotionally, and sexually abused. Weber-Pomykala hopes that the film sheds light on the issue of child abuse, especially in light of the global pandemic that has contributed to a significant increase in child abuse cases.

Cain is also vocal advocate of the fight against child abuse. He recently starred in the film "Trafficked: A Parent's Worst Nightmare," which tells the true stories of American suburban families who were victimized by child abductors and child traffickers.

Cain, who rose to fame after starring as the titular Clark Kent in "Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman," hopes that playing roles in family-centric films such as "Trafficked" and "Forgiven" can raise awareness of these societal issues that must be addressed at a local and national level. He admitted to The Christian Post, "Sometimes we don't like to face our uncomfortable truths in this country."

Fifty-four year-old Christian actor Dean Cain, who is a father of two, also shared his passion for creating films that told stories of faith and other family-friendly titles. He said, "I like making movies of faith and discussing faith and showing faith in a positive light. I feel like there's been a real big-time attack on Christianity and morality in a sense recently, and I don't agree with it."

Cain shared, "If that little movie can affect one person, five people, 10 people, it's a gift. So to be able to do that, I try to do as much as possible."