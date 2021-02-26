Democrats are once again eager to pass the Equality Act, which targets American youth with inappropriate content and destructive gender ideology, a report says.

Democratic lawmakers in the House of Representatives are claiming that the Equality Act will only impose minor changes to the federal civil rights law to ensure sexual orientation and gender identity are included among the protected classes in the law, even though the Constitution already provides protection for the rights of all the citizens of America, regardless of their "identity group," Breitbart wrote.

According to Christian Headlines, House Democrats introduced the Equality Act last week which threatens the religious liberty and conscience right of American citizens when passed, as it erases all legal distinction between males and females in the eye of the public.

The act forces citizens to comply in areas such as public accommodation and education even if they are not comfortable with it.

The Equality Act didn't really have much of a chance of becoming law in the past administration. But now that the White House is controlled by Democrats, the fate of the Act is never really in doubt, especially when Joe Biden promised to sign the Act into law.

If enacted, the Equality Act could have a major impact, not just on American children and their parents, but also on Christians, medical professionals, businesses, women in general (especially on female athletes), and many more.

The legislation states that:

"An individual shall not be denied access to a shared facility, including a restroom, a locker room, and a dressing room, that is in accordance with the individual's gender identity."

This statement applies to "any establishment that provides a good, service, or program, including a store, shopping center, online retailer or service provider, salon, bank, gas station, food bank, service or care center, shelter, travel agency or funeral parlor, or establishment that provides health care, accounting or legal services," along with any organization that receives any federal funding.

The text indicates that biological males who identify as female will have the opportunity to use public facilities for females, such as school bathrooms and locker rooms, which would violate girls' privacy.

Boys who identify as girls could also compete in girls' athletic teams and sleep in their hotel rooms when their teams are on the road. They would also be able to apply for scholarships meant for biological females.

In addition, shelters for battered women would be forced to admit biological males and prisons would not be able to protect female inmates from predatory males who claim to identify as women.

Inside the classroom, the Equality Act could normalize gender ideologies and abortion practices in school curricula.

Melanie Israel of the Heritage Foundation explained at the Daily Signal that:

"The Equality Act could lead to changes in school curricula, such as texts that affirm and promote controversial sexual orientation and gender identity viewpoints.

The Equality Act could also be used to override states that have prohibited sexual orientation and gender identity curricula. Where states have conversely mandated sexual orientation and gender identity curricula, parents and schools do not have access to "opt-out" options."

She also elaborated that if the Act will push through, Planned Parenthood will have the opportunity to further its presence in public schools and "take advantage of an additional avenue to promote both sexual orientation and gender identity ideology as well as the organization's hormone treatment services. In other words, additional sexual orientation and gender identity curricula could become yet another marketing tool for America's abortion giant."

In Heritage Foundation's virtual webinar, Rep. Vicky Hartzler (R-MO) expressed her concern over the impact of the Equality Act on schools:

"Sexual information, it's just going to be the norm, that the schools will start promoting the idea of sexual orientation or gender identity as just part of the curriculum, without us knowing about it, or having an opportunity to opt-in or opt-out because it'll just be considered discrimination."

As a former educator, Hartzler explained that parents who disagree with the gender ideologies mandated in the books would be viewed as fueling discrimination.

She also added that children in foster care could also be affected by the Equality Act, forcing faith-based adoption agencies to shut down or place children in homes with same-sex couples.

Ryan Anderson, president of the Ethics and Public Policy Center, explained in an op-ed at the New York Post that the authors of the Equality Act have explicitly exempted the bill from the Religious Freedom Restoration Act.

According to the Act:

"The Religious Freedom Restoration Act of 1993 (42 U.S.C. 2000bb et seq.) shall not provide a claim concerning, or a defense to a claim under, a covered title, or provide a basis for challenging the application or enforcement of a covered title."

This means faith-based schools could "face federal sanction for upholding the teachings of mainstream biology and the Bible, modern ­genetics and Genesis when it comes to sex and marriage," Anderson noted.

Those who attempt to protect unborn babies could also be considered "discriminatory" under the Act - and could teach children that abortion is the norm while protecting the child from an abortion is odd or otherwise unnatural.

"Discrimination can occur on the basis of the sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, or pregnancy, childbirth, or a related medical condition of an individual, as well as because of sex-based stereotypes. Each of these factors alone can serve as the basis for discrimination, and each is a form of sex discrimination," The bill states.