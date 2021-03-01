Given the prevailing practice of Big Tech's censorship and the rise of cancel culture, freedom of speech is at risk. Christians must take action to fight for it.

Marissa Hays, host of "Foundations from The Stream," explained the relevance of free speech in her video.

She began by quoting a line by Catherine of Siena saying, "Free speech is the oxygen of democracy and without it, freedom suffocates and dies."

Hays said that freedom of speech is important for Christians in order for them to fulfill the Great Commission, which is to share the gospel.

She continued saying that freedom of religion and speech are "entwined together."

"The same First Amendment to the Constitution that acknowledges our God-given right to practice our faith, also recognizes our right to free speech. The two are entwined together. If you cannot bear witness, if you cannot share the gospel, neither your speech is free nor is your practice of religion," she said.

She then highlighted that there have been "efforts" to silence Christians, citing examples.

"We're talking about a soldier penalized for having a faith-based sticker at his desk. A real estate agent in Virginia forced out of business because she insisted on including Scripture verses on her business webpage. Or a Muslim convert to Christianity, who was asked at the Mall of America about his beliefs and then started to share his testimony. A Muslim woman overhearing it reported him to mall security and soon he found himself in jail for it. We're talking too about pastors who speak out on traditional marriage having public officials seeking to seize their sermons and terminate their tax-free status," Hays explained.

She further said that free speech is necessary to speak about hope, to pray for someone in need, to sing gospel songs and to express opinions on controversial issues, such as abortion. Christians must fight for this freedom to be able to do what they are called to do - sharing and explaining the gospel.

She cited Apostle Paul in Acts 17:2-4, wherein he "reasoned" with the worshipers in the synagogue, explaining about Jesus as the Messiah. With this argument, Paul was able to persuade a number of people to become followers of Jesus.

In the same way, Christians would not be able to share the gospel and make new followers if they are restricted to speak.

She also said that this freedom may mean that Christians would have to put up with foul words but she said that "we can hold on to Proverbs 12:6" which says,

"The words of the wicked lie in wait for blood, but the mouth of the upright delivers them."

"There is a lot of death in the words of the world," Hays continued. "The lies of the spirit of the air. But we are made righteous in Christ and the mouth of the righteous is a fountain of life."

"We are in a society starving for truth. And truth is a person, a person with the name Jesus Christ. May we boldly proclaim the name of our Savior," she added.

"If our speech brings life, then being silenced brings death," she pointed out.

Furthermore, she mentioned that America's founding fathers spoke about this.

She then recalled Ben Franklin's words, saying, "Whoever would overthrow the liberty of a nation must begin by subduing the freeness of speech. Freedom of speech is a principle pillar of a free government. When this support is taken away, the constitution of a free society is dissolved and tyranny is erected on its ruins."

She also remembered the statement of George Washington, saying, "If freedom of speech is taken away, then dumb and silent, we may be led like sheep to the slaughter."

In addition, she said that free speech is important so that Christians could speak for those who could not speak for themselves, to speak the rights of the destitute and defending the rights of the poor, as well as declaring the lordship of Jesus and accepting Him as Savior.

Moreover, she stated that this freedom necessary in order for believers to build genuine relationships with others. She added that Peter in the New Testament even said that Christians must "be prepared to give an answer to everyone who asks us to give a reason for the hope that we have."

"The right to practice our faith and the right to speak freely. This is truly the foundation of freedom," Hays concluded.