Renowned Christian author and pastor Voddie Baucham is now on the road to recovery after his successful surgery at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida.

Christian Headlines first reported that Baucham flew from Zambia to the United States for treatment. He initially experienced symptoms of heart failure in December including fatigue and shortness of breath. His condition got worse after completing his winter tour in January.

"I thought I had just worked too hard (17 preaching dates in 18 days, 7 sessions the last 3 days, etc.). However, as it turns out, I was experiencing heart failure!" Baucham said.

The doctors who ran tests on Baucham said that he was in the "final stages of a catastrophic event, and within an hour or so of death." His heart failure could have been caused by two arrhythmias.

The Mayo Clinic offered an explanation to Baucham's medical condition. It said that heart arrhythmia happens "when the electrical impulses that coordinate your heartbeats don't work properly, causing your heart to beat too fast, too slow or irregularly."

While heart arrhythmia may seem harmless at first, it can potentially become "life-threatening" when it's ignored for a long period of time.

Baucham was admitted in the clinic and had since kept his followers posted about his condition. He posted warm messages and thoughts about God's goodness and the things they're learning in the process.

"When we look back at the amazing work of the missionary doctor in Lusaka who stabilized me (and saved my life), the GoFundMe, canceled flights, weather delays, my vitals during the Joburg to Doha flight, a last-minute itinerary change to Jacksonville, and the fact that Mayo was expecting and waiting for me upon arrival (including the paramedic who checked me in and said, 'I'm trying not to go all fan-girl right now,' it is impossible to deny the hand of our Sovereign God and the way he shepherded us."

On Friday, Founders Ministry President Tom Ascol posted an update concerning Voddie Baucham's surgery. He quoted Dr. Baucham's words saying,

"We thank God for a very successful surgical procedure yesterday. Everything went perfectly, and, Lord willing, I should make a full recovery. "

Baucham also noted the benefit of the surgery he had.

"This is good news because the procedure I underwent is designed to eliminate such arrhythmias, this [is] allowing my heart to recover and remodel. In other words, I am not expected to stay on the heart failure track (which ultimately leads to [a] transplant) but regain full heart health."

He later made a thank you video posted via his Instagram account. He thanked all the people who prayed for him and those who gave generously for his medical expenses through GoFundMe.

Baucham said that while he was at the hospital, he had been reading the comments in GoFundMe. The love and support that poured in from people across the globe moved him to tears which scared his wife. She thought that something was wrong until Baucham showed her the love messages.

"We have been amazed, Bridget and I both, and overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and support and prayers from people all over the world," he said.

"Thank you. It meant more than you could possibly know," he added.

Dr. Voddie Baucham will still be closely monitored for the next few months. He and his family, along with all their supporters, are hopeful for his speedy recovery.

Believers are urged to keep praying for Dr. Baucham and his family.