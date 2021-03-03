The Left is reportedly teaching kids LGBT terminology at a very young age through a book entitled "The GayBCs," and many do not like it.

Conservative outlet Not The Bee shared that the contents of the book, "The GayBCs," by M.L. Webb are the Left's "radical vision for the future of America" last Monday.

The article published by Not The Bee, written by Joel Abbott, contained a video of a little boy reading the GayBC book. Abbott said his "heart broke a little" watching the said video. It cited a Twitter post of Matt Walsh on March 1 about the video originally tweeted by Stanton Publishing House Owner and Political Commentator Angela Stanton King.

"Me: The LGBT Left is brainwashing children. The Left: That's a homophobic lie!! Also the Left: (reference to the video)," Walsh posted.

According to Not The Bee, the book is aimed at preschoolers teaching them the alphabet through the "lens of modern gender theory"

"I mean, what three-year-old doesn't need to know terms like 'bi,' 'intersex,' 'queer,' and 'trans??'," Abbott said sarcastically.

"This is what childhood looks like under the religion of Wokeism. God help us," he ended the article.

According to M.L. Webb's website, "The GayBCs" has been recognized as the Red Tricycle Best Kids Book of 2019. The book's is described as a "joyous, timely alphabet book of LGBTQ+ vocabulary, celebrating the beauty of embracing one's truest self". It adds that the book is about a "playdate extravaganza" that "transforms into a celebration of friends sashay out of all the closets, dress up in a wardrobe fit for kings and queens, and discover the wonder of imagination".

The book is included in Advocate's "10 Kids Books Every Queer Parent Will Love" last December 2019. Advocate said it "will certainly give 'woke' education to children at an early age" and "teaches kids the ABC's by correlating empowering words" for each letter to "teach kids how to read and express themselves".

As per a write-up on The Virginian-Pilot, the book was written out of the author's own experience growing up as a member of the LGBTQ+ community. Matt Webb, a native of Tennessee, was said to be already at the age of five when he "became aware of his gender identity and sexual orientation" and thought of "something" his nephew can read and learn about it that he decided to "create a book."

"I didn't know what to do, I didn't know what was happening, and I remember being very scared and vulnerable. I couldn't tell anybody and ask, 'What's this mean?'" Webb told The Virginian-Pilot during his interview for the article regarding how he felt when he realized he was different from his brothers.

The Virginian-Pilot added that the book was Webb's first that attempts "to help readers ages 4 to 8 begin to have a dialogue about identity with their loved ones."

"It's the kind of book that I wish I had as a child," Webb added. "When I was 5 years old, I knew that I felt differently than the people around me, but I didn't have the words."

Backlash

A quick look at the responses to Matt Walsh's tweet showing the kid reading the book reveals that a lot of people are not happy with it. Many of them call the book a "brainwashing" attempt to teach toddlers things they shouldn't even be thinking of. Some note that it is "sickening," "disturbing," and is some form of "sexual grooming" at a young age.

The book replaces the traditional words associated with the letters - words that were often taught to kids of the same age, words that they carry with them for the rest of their lives, like "apple," "boy," "crayon" and "dog."

A former leftist-turned-conservative Twitter user named Amala Ekpunobi, in a 59-second video meant to torch the modern gender debate that was once again sparked by Biden's executive orders issued not long after he took office, as well as the notorious Equality Act, noted that this kind of attempts to push gender ideologies in young boys' and girls' minds is doing more harm than the Left is willing to admit: