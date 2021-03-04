Twitter's streaming platform Twitch kicks off Women's History Month by offending its transgender users - with something supposedly "inclusive."

March is Women's History Month and this year, the celebration is nuanced with the recently passed Equality Act that many believe will in fact trample with women's rights for the sake of inclusivity.

Under Biden's Equality Act, people are no longer allowed to be discriminated against based on their gender identity and sexual orientation. However, it will allow biological males who identify as women to participate in women's sports, attend exclusive schools for women, enter and use any restroom and locker room as they please, and so forth.

The Equality Act is geared towards recognizing member of the LGBTQ community as "equals" and giving them the recognition they want -- at the potential expense of people's rights, religious freedoms, women's rights, and free speech. Renowned evangelist Franklin Graham even calls it a "threat to life."

Interestingly, however, when given recognition by Twitter's streaming platform Twitch, the LGBTQ community and transgender people did not receive it well.

BBC reported that Twitch, the highly popular streaming service aimed at gamers and content creators, had rescinded a new policy that would use the term "womxn" to remove gender bias in its language. A since deleted tweet from Twitch read, "March is Womxn's History Month. Join us in celebrating and supporting all the Womxn creating their own worlds, building their communities, and leading the way on Twitch."

The term "womxn" has gained popularity because it supposedly removes the "patriarchal roots" of the word women, which has the word "men" in it. It supposedly works the same way as how the terms "Latino" and "Latina" have been replaced with "Latinx" to become more "gender-neutral" -- which is what the LGBTQ agenda pushes.

Twitch received backlash from transgender people who claimed that the term was in fact not inclusive towards cisgender and gender-nonconforming groups.

FOX News reported that critics argued how the word "womxn" actually "undermined womanhood and the accomplishments of women throughout history." In addition, Twitch received backlash from transgender people because they believed the word "womxn" is often used to exclude and is allegedly being used by trans-exclusive radical feminist or TERF groups.

Another argument was that it forces the non-binary identifying members of the LGBTQ community to fit into a binary mold.

A Twitter user by the name of @GAMEandRODO64 from Mexico who identifies as a cisgender male shared, "Trans and NB women are WOMEN, not womxn. With womxn you're just separating them more, you're not being inclusive, you're excluding them from women."

Another Twitter user by the name of @stefsanjati explained, "Trans folks don't need you to use 'womxn', because in fact, trans women are women and we don't need a separate word to be included. What we need is protection from anti-trans hate on your platform, and invitations to be spotlighted like other female creators."

Conversely, other entities such as university groups and companies have already been using the inclusive term "womxn" to describe both cisgender women and trans women. FOX News reported that the user of the supposedly inclusive term began with Elizabeth Hunter-Keller, who used the spelling in the Womxn's March on Seattle in 2017.

After Twitter's streaming platform received backlash from transgender people, they released a statement to respond to the negative reactions from their streaming community. They took to Twitter to say, "While we originally wanted to use a word that acknowledges the shortcoming of gender-binary language, after hearing directly from you, including members of the LGBTQIA+ community on Twitch, we will be using the spelling 'women' moving forward."