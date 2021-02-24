Evangelist Franklin Graham criticized the move to pass the Equality Act into law, saying that it would force the LGBTQ agenda into the American people and would create inequality for "all people of faith."

In his Facebook post, Graham warned of the bill's dangerous implications to society and said that the legislation does not define equality but rather poses danger to women's sports and morality.

"Have you heard of the Equality Act? The name might sound good, but it's deceiving. It has nothing to do with equality. It's just a smokescreen to force Americans to accept the LGBTQ agenda and it creates a lot of INEQUALITY for Christians and all people of faith," he began.

He continued saying that it would only punish people who are acting in accordance with their moral convictions.

He also warned that passing the bill into law "would destroy women's and girls' sports" in America "as we know it."

"It would allow biological males who choose to identify as females to compete for titles, scholarships, and recognition at all age levels," he added.

He said that it would nullify women's privacy in areas such as dressing rooms, locker rooms, restrooms, homeless shelters, among others.

Graham reminded that God only created male and female and it has always been that way for thousands of years. It was only a few years ago that people decided to recognize "additional designations for gender identity."

He further stated that the bill is "very dangerous" and urged the citizens to write their respective lawmakers and express their concern. He also encouraged the people to let Biden know about it.

The evangelist even provided the URL where people can contact the White House.

"Ask Senators to vote NO on the Equality Act-and PRAY for God to move in the hearts of these legislators and open their eyes to see the dangers looming before us," Graham concluded.

Graham has always been critical of the bill since it was introduced in 2019. He reportedly wrote in Decision Magazine that the legislation will bring "catastrophic consequences" on various areas of society such as sports and religion.

"This legislation will have catastrophic consequences for competitive sports, along with churches and faith-based nonprofits who would lose all protections to hire people who adhere to their Biblical statements of faith," he said.

"Christians will be persecuted for their sincerely held beliefs as never before. The clear teachings of the Bible on the sins of homosexuality and abortion will no doubt be considered 'hate speech.' It will be a nightmare from which this nation may never recover," his statement further said.

The Equality Act was introduced by Rhode Island Democrat David Cicilline. It aims "to prohibit discrimination on the basis of sex, gender identity, and sexual orientation, and for other purposes."

In earlier reports, Biden issued an executive order on the first day of his presidency, allowing transgender women to join the sports for girls.

The directive was heavily opposed by various individuals, especially conservatives.

Executive Order 13988, titled Preventing and Combating Discrimination on the Basis of Gender Identity or Sexual Orientation, aims "to prevent and combat discrimination on the basis of gender identity or sexual orientation, and to fully enforce Title VII and other laws that prohibit discrimination on the basis of gender identity or sexual orientation."