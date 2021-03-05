A conscientious whistleblower, who is also a caregiver at the nursing facility where the incident happened, stepped forward to expose what transpired behind the scenes of the COVID-19 vaccines rollout, a report says.

Attorneys and founding members of the German Corona Investigative Committee Reiner Fuellmich and Viviane Fischer interviewed the caregiver to flesh out the details, LifeSite News reported. The interview was recorded but with the whistleblower's identity and voice masked for security purposes.

A video footage secretly filmed inside the nursing home showed how about four people including a soldier forcibly vaccinated the elderly residents. Their resistance was evident but they were clearly strong-armed into receiving the Pfizer shots against their will. The caregiver expressed disappointment at the intimidation against the elderly residents considering that they're already suffering from dementia.

Seven out of 31 people living in the nursing home died after getting injected with their first dose of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. The whistleblower added that after the second dose was administered, one died and eleven more got seriously sick.

This means that out of the 31 elderly people that got vaccinated in that nursing home, 25% of them shortly died while the lives of 36% were jeopardized.

Atty. Fischer filed the charges on behalf of the whistleblower. A thorough investigation was also sought following the complaint, along with the agreed publicity of the interview to prevent more vaccine-related deaths.

The German Corona Investigative Committee has partnered with the Children's Health Defense to work on the case.

The investigation in this care facility will not be the first case as there had been similar reports from other countries of elderly people dying after receiving the COVID vaccines.

In Norway, officials are investigating the deaths of patients after their vaccination in January.

In a statement, Pfizer said, "Pfizer and BioNTech are aware of reported deaths following administration of BNT162b2. We are working with the Norwegian Medicines Agency (NOMA) to gather all the relevant information," reports The BMJ.

In Spain, forty six elderly people in a nursing home died following their vaccination. This prompted the officials to temporarily stop the vaccine rollout last month.

In Switzerland, sixteen elderly people also died after getting shots of the vaccine.

The Swiss Agency for Therapeutic Products (Swissmedic) reported that about "364 suspected adverse drug reactions were linked to the vaccines developed by Pfizer and BioNTech and 154 more to Moderna's drug."

Chinese state propaganda media outlet Global Times covered the news last week. In their report, they appealed for the West to fairly present data in their news broadcast and print media.

"Major Western media outlets have been downplaying the deaths relating to the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, and also the 16 deaths in Switzerland."

In the U.S., latest data from the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) also showed that the elderly are highly susceptible to immediate deaths after receiving COVID vaccines.

Following all these death tolls among old people, a Chinese immunologist suggested that it's best to exempt the elderly from these vaccination initiatives given their frail health.

The news comes amid other reports of COVID-19 vaccines causing more injuries and deaths than natural infections.